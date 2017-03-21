N.J.'s Austin Redmon a do-it-yourself R&B star in the making



Jersey City has its dive bars, garage bands, rock ‘n’ roll radio and indie-rock festivals, but how does a soulful young R&B singer hone his craft?

“Networking, networking, networking,” says Austin Redmon, a Jersey City native who’s forging a career in soul and R&B by doing it all himself.

Redmon’s video for “Just Like I Want You” might have been self-financed, but it doesn’t skimp on professional production values, striking choreography and a compelling vocal that invokes the silky, effortless grace of his biggest influence, Michael Jackson.

A graduate of the now-defunct St. Mary High School and the Institute of Audio Research (where he majored in audio engineering), the 28-year-old Redmon has interned at record labels like Warner Bros., RCA, and Universal Music Group.

“Basically, after school, what I have done is interned in other aspects of the music industry,” he said. “It’s all about networking, and I think that’s true for life in general, not just the music business. If you know someone, they’ll be much likelier to look at you before someone else. Not just in entertainment, but life, period, networking is very important.”

Redmon grew up acting and dancing in local productions.

“My aunt was a dancer and made sure that I stayed very active, and whenever we’d have a cookout or a family gathering, she’d get me to do a little dance for everybody,” Redmon recalled. “And also growing up watching Michael Jackson, and Janet and her brothers, from an early age on, I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”

Dancing came first, then singing, and then a passion for poetry eventually evolved into songwriting.

“When I was dancing, I was also singing for people, and then I was in a play called ‘When Doves Fly’ at Newark Symphony Hall,” Redmon recalled. “That was my first time on stage and I really got the acting bug. Newark Symphony Hall has always been very important to the community. Tyler Perry used to do shows there, and lots of other famous artists. From there, I did little things like that, not quite anything that big, but eventually I want to get back to acting. Again, it’s all just part of creating.

“I remember I told my mother when I was 11 that I wanted to be an entertainer,” Redmon continued. “And you know, when kids say things like that, parents always think they’ll grow out of it. But now my mom looks at me and says, ‘You always said you wanted to do this,’ and I’ll tell her, ‘I told you. You just didn’t believe me!’

“I can’t imagine myself doing anything else. That’s when I’m happiest – when I’m singing, when I’m in the studio creating. When you’re in a studio, in that booth recording, time just passes by. You look at the clock and it’s 1 or 2 a.m. and you think, where did the time go? It’s just so much fun that you don’t realize how long you’ve been there. That’s why I love the creating process as much as performing.”

These days, Redmon has been focusing on not only recording but also writing and pitching songs to other artists.

“That’s something I am working very hard to get involved with,” he said, “writing for other people. But I’m primarily focused on being in the studio and creating my own music.”

Jersey City is not only Redmon’s hometown but it has also proven to be a good place to live and work in close proximity to New York. But while the city has ample opportunities for rock bands to play out, it’s much more difficult for soul and R&B singers to find amenable venues.

“You really have to dig to find places that will let you perform,” Redmon said. “I would do open mics, and network from there, and find out who’s doing shows and where they’re playing. When you go to different cities and towns, you have to figure out what’s the poppin’ spot and then figure out how to get a show. It’s very underground in New York, but there are still a few places that do my kind of music. But you really have to keep your ear to the ground and that’s why networking is so important. You have to find out who might have an open spot or who needs a backup singer for a gig, and you find opportunities, but it’s hard work.

“You have to crawl before you can walk,” he added. “A lot of people think they’re just gonna do this or do that and become a big star. No, that’s not how it is. You have to put in years and years of work. Very rarely you see somebody who becomes a celebrity overnight, but that is not the reality of the situation. You really have to study your craft, you have to really own it and be content with who you are. This business is very hard, and people will try to mold and shape you into something you’re not. So I say, stay true to who you are.”

That kind of intensive networking led Redmon to hook up with Rad Casiano, who directed the video for “Just Like I Want You.”

“I saw that he had worked with several other R&B artists, and I saw some of his work and was struck by how professional it was,” Redmon said. “One thing I strive for is quality. Of course it takes money, but at the same time, it’s all about who you pick and who you use, and you have to find someone who believes in what you’re trying to do. It takes a team. With Rad, he really liked the song, and the other thing is that his daughter really liked the song and wanted to dance in the video. That’s another reason why he wanted to do it. And he was willing to work within my budget, and he said he was really impressed with my work ethic once we started shooting. Because one thing about me, I’m a perfectionist, and I’m really hard on myself. If I put something out there, it means that I’m happy with it, and if anybody else is negative, I really don’t care. Because I know I like it.”

Redmon is currently in the studio finishing an EP called “The Austin Chronicles,” to be followed by a full-length album.

“Any time you’re working independently and using your own funds, it always takes a little longer than you want” he said. “But this is what I want to do, and I’ll have a new single out shortly, and then I’m setting up some show dates at some new venues for this summer.”

Details …

Fans can follow Austin Redmon’s progress on the new EP with his YouTube docu-series, “The Austin Chronicles.” He can also be found at “OfficialAustin” on Facebook, Twitter, and Soundcloud.

Published at Tue, 21 Mar 2017 23:14:41 +0000