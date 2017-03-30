N.J.'s best craft brewery: When we'll visit our Final Four



The four finalists have been announced in our search for N.J.’s best craft brewery, and now it’s time for one more round of sampling before selecting a winner.

One day late next week, we will walk, unannounced, through the door of the winning brewery. You can watch the live broadcast right here on nj.com. Watch for more details early in the week.

Here’s the schedule for our Final Four visits. If you’re in the neighborhood, stop by and say hi to our crew – and tell us why your favorite brewery should be number one!

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Twin Elephant Brewing Co., Chatham Borough

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Demented Brewing, Middlesex

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

12:15 – 1:15 p.m. Kane Brewing Co., Ocean Township

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Cape May Brewing Co., Lower

Peter Genovese may be reached at pgenovese@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PeteGenovese or via The Munchmobile @NJ_Munchmobile. Find the Munchmobile on Facebook and Instagram.

