N.J.'s greatest writer Philip Roth just called Donald Trump 'humanly impoverished'

Philip Roth, whose 2004 novel of speculative history “The Plot Against America,” about the political rise of the isolationist, anti-Semitic Charles Lindbergh has been viewed by some as eerily prophetic of Donald Trump, put the new president on blast in a series of emails with the New Yorker.

Though Lindbergh was, in real life, a Nazi sympathizer, Roth finds it easier to defend him over Trump, whom he calls “humanly impoverished” and “ignorant of government, of history, of science, of philosophy, of art, incapable of expressing or recognizing subtlety or nuance, destitute of all decency, and wielding a vocabulary of seventy-seven words that is better called Jerkish than English.”

Roth, who grew up in Newark’s Weequahic neighborhood and set many of his novels there, including “The Plot Against America,” retired from writing in 2010 at the age of 77. Asked to comment on Trump and the novel last week by the New Yorker, he wrote that “The Plot Against America” wasn’t written as a warning, but as speculation over how a Jewish family like his would have fared under “an ominous American government.”

“As for how Trump threatens us, I would say that, like the anxious and fear-ridden families in my book, what is most terrifying is that he makes any and everything possible, including, of course, the nuclear catastrophe.”

But Roth also cautioned for calm. Unlike dissident writers in Eastern Europe in the 1970s, American writers aren’t living in a totalitarian police state, “and it would be unwise to act as if we did, unless — or until — there is a genuine assault on our rights and the country is drowning in Trump’s river of lies.”

