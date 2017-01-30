N.J.'s Kal Penn, target of offensive tweet, raises $630K for Syrian refugees



“To the dude who said I don’t belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name,” actor Kal Penn tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

By Monday afternoon, after a weekend of protests of President Donald Trump’s four-month ban on all refugees, indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and three-month U.S. travel ban for those holding visas from seven countries, Penn had raised $633,718 for the refugees.

“… You don’t belong in this country you f***ing joke,” read the tweet that fueled Penn’s CrowdRise page.

Penn, a New Jersey native of Indian heritage, posted a screenshot of the message in his call to action for the fundraiser. The mission: “We are better than the hateful people who tell us we don’t belong in our own country, that America can’t be a beacon of freedom and hope for refugees from around the world. We will turn their bigotry, along with the President’s, into love.”





In a YouTube video, Penn (“Designated Survivor,” “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle”) said he originally intended the effort to be “an uplifting way to raise 2,500 bucks.” But when the fundraiser hit the $30,000 mark, he upped the goal to $50,000.

“What a beautiful way to resist and show some love,” said Penn, 39, who previously took two hiatuses from acting to work in the Obama administration, occupying roles including associated director in the office of public engagement at the White House.

Born Kalpen Modi to Indian parents in Montclair (his Twitter bio lists his location as “New Jersey 4 Life”), the actor is an alumnus of Freehold Township High School. Earlier this month, Penn donated his $25,000 in winnings from “MasterChef Celebrity Showdown” to Palestinian refugees.

To the dude who said I don’t belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name. https://t.co/NOR5P48fBi pic.twitter.com/jtJOsK9GrU — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 28, 2017

When the response to the Syrian refugee fundraiser mushroomed into more than $500,000, Penn issued another statement on the fundraising page.

“You just raised more than a quarter of a million dollars for refugees in less than 24 hours!” he said. “This is such a testament to how proud we are of our beautiful country and how fired up we are to #resist our new president’s dangerous policies with solidarity and love. Thank you! The donor page remains open, so keep it up!”

The money raised by Penn will go to the International Rescue Committee, a global aid group.

Trump’s executive order, signed on Friday, banned refugees and citizens of Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Libya from traveling to the United States.

After a federal judge in Brooklyn issued an emergency stay against Trump’s order, preventing people who had already come to the U.S. from being deported as a result of a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union Friday night, the group reported receiving $24.1 million in online donations.



Amy Kuperinsky may be reached at akuperinsky@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmyKup or on Facebook.

