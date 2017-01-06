N.J.'s Pallone right in the middle of Obamacare scrap with Trump | The Auditor



With greater power comes greater responsibility, and Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., the top Democrat on one of the most powerful House committees, is poised to play a major role in a major debate in the new Congress: what to do about Obamacare.

Pallone (D-6th Dist.) had ascended to the post of ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee over the objection of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California.

But his position on the committee with jurisdiction over some health issues makes him a key ally of Pelosi as House Democrats try to block the Republican repeal efforts.

House makes Obamacare repeal easier

Pallone’s appearance at Wednesday’s press conference marked the third straight day that he was tapped to help make the Democratic case against taking away health insurance from millions of Americans.

“If you repeal this, what you’re going to do is you’re going to go back to the days where you pay more out of pocket, you can’t get health insurance, your benefit package shrinks and you just have some skeleton plan or some catastrophic plan that doesn’t cover anything,” Pallone said, flanked by Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

Earlier, Pallone had joined Pelosi and other top Democrats on a conference call on Monday, and then on Tuesday spoke on the House floor against the House Republican rule designed to make it easier to repeal the health care legislation.

“Forget this ideological battle that the Republicans have been playing for the last six years,” Pallone said on the conference call. “Look at what this actually does to help you. And if you think that that’s an improvement to your life – which I think it is for almost everyone – then I think it’s going to be harder for the Republicans to repeal it.”

Republicans have yet to offer an alternative to the health care law that would come close to covering the millions of Americans now benefitting from it, and are considering repealing the measure without a replacement in hand.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 194,000 New Jersey residents gained coverage under the law’s Medicaid expansion; 205,242 received tax subsidies to help them buy insurance; and 211,881 seniors saved on prescription drugs since the law closed a loophole.

All that would go away under the repeal legislation.

Published at Fri, 06 Jan 2017 13:36:02 +0000