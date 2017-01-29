N.J.'s Paul Auster reflects on a life of letters



Paul Auster’s latest book, “4 3 2 1″ hits stores this week and readers around the world will find much to relate to in the multi-layered protagonist Archie Ferguson.

New Jersey fans, though, are in for a true treat. Auster sets the action in Newark, Maplewood and South Orange. There’s also a fair amount of Manhattan from a generation ago.

Though this huge book (Henry Holt, 880 pp, $32) is not an autobiography, one pivotal scene did happen to Auster. As a high school basketball player, he was at the JCC in West Orange in a game that went into triple overtime. Auster was on a team of white kids, who won on a fluke throw, playing a better team of black kids. Ferguson, as Auster had, fled the gym as fists started flying.

The novel, his first in seven years, looks at the “what ifs” in life (review in next week’s column). Auster, an award-winning author, has written fiction, “Mr. Vertigo,” nonfiction “Hand to Mouth,” screenplays “Smoke” and poetry.

Auster spoke with New Jersey Authors for “my old hometown paper” from his Park Slope home and what follows is an edited version of that interview.

How did growing up in Newark then South Orange inform your writing?

My trajectory is a bit more complicated than that. I was born in Newark and my early years were first in East Orange. When I was 5, we moved to South Orange, then my parents got divorced when I was still in high school and that’s when my mother moved back to Newark. For my second half of high school, I was still going to Columbia (High School) in Maplewood but driving there from Newark where we lived in the Weequahic section.

Everyone comes from somewhere. And for reasons I don’t understand it seemed that writing was the most exciting thing I could do. I was walking through Grove Park – I think I was 9 or 10 – and I had bought myself a little notebook and wrote a poem. It was clearly the worst poem anyone had ever written in the history of literature. “Spring is here/ give a cheer!” Can you imagine what a dolt I was?

I remember reading Robert Louis Stevenson and Poe. I would write stories that began: “In the year of our Lord 1751 I found myself lost in a blizzard as snow swirled around me as I try to find my way back to my ancestral home.” I was a child, but by the time I was 15 I understood what I wanted to do.

Where did you get your first library card?

It was the South Orange Public Library. I remember sitting in the stacks and looking for books. I read a lot of sports books back then.

You’ve said that writing this book assumed an urgency. Why?

I had been mulling this question of “what if” all of my life and I suddenly had figured out and it came to me. A form in which to play out the idea of parallel lives and I had been building up to this all my life so it was very urgent. I thought it would take me five to seven years to write and I wrote it in three. I was in my little room here in Brooklyn and I didn’t do anything but write the book. I started when I was 66; my father dropped dead at 66. I can’t tell you had odd it was to outlive my father. I kept thinking I would be struck down and I wanted to finish the book before I croaked.

How do you write, what’s your process?

I don’t have a computer I don’t have a cellphone and I am absolute dinosaur who had not joined the digital age. It is a philosophical position, a moral position — I just didn’t want to participate. If people want to get in touch with me they will find me if they need me. I am blessed that I don’t have a job and need to be connected. I write by hand in notebooks with a fountain pen. And I compose books paragraph by paragraph. For a poet the unit is the line, as a novelist the unit is the paragraph. I work on it and work on it and revise it and work on it again and once it feels it is coming into some kind of shape that is acceptable, I type it up. If I wait until the next day I probably won’t be able to read my own writing.

