N.J. speedster Ihmir Marsette decommits from Rutgers 1 week before signing day

Weequahic (Newark, N.J.) athlete Ihmir Smith-Marsette has decommitted from Rutgers following an official visit to Iowa over the weekend, where he was hosted by star running back Akrum Wadley, who attended the same Newark high school.

The warning signs first appeared Sunday when NJ.com caught up with Marsette at the airport before hopping on his flight home to N.J.

“The town of Iowa City is amazing,” he said. “It’s not what everybody told me it was. It’s not just corn fields and stuff. Everybody in the city gets along. The atmosphere of Iowa is just great. Everybody loves the Hawkeyes because they don’t have any professional teams or anything. So everybody just loves the Iowa Hawkeyes. Everybody is a fan.”

And Monday night, there was this:

The last two players Rutgers recruited from Weequahic — Sidney Gopre and Alkadair Ports — both committed to Rutgers, but were unable to qualify academically.

Marsette hopes to break that trend and qualify to play the the FBS level. However, it won’t be at Rutgers, making the Scarlet Knights 0-for-3 in attempts to enroll their last three Weequahic commitments.

Following a standout performance at the Rutgers passing camp in June, Marsette was extended a conditional offer, contingent upon his ability to qualify academically.

The 6-1, 155-pound senior returned to campus the weekend of Dec. 9 for an official visit, and committed during his exit interview.

Marsette’s elite speed likely played into Ash’s decision to offer, as he runs the 400-meter hurdles in 53.7 seconds and is the Emerging Elite section record holder in the 110-meter hurdles, as he posted a time of 13.97 seconds in June.

However, the Knights, who also recently lost Toms River (N.J.) North speedster Bryce Watts to Virginia Tech, must look elsewhere to replace some speed.

Marsette is the distant cousin of Queen Latifah, as his grandfather’s brother is her father. And he’s also a cousin of former Rutgers commit Justin Nelson, who currently attends Lackawanna (Junior) College (Scranton, Pa.), and is working his way back to Rutgers.

In addition to Rutgers and Iowa, he held offers from Boston College and Temple, while also being recruited diligently by Illinois.

A three-star prospect, Marsette was recruited to Rutgers primarily by defensive backs coach Bill Busch and assistant Aaron Henry, who recently left Rutgers for a role on the N.C. State staff.

Iowa is Marsette’s most likely future home.

