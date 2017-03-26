N.J. teen makes huge impact on ABC's 'Speechless' — without saying a word



ABC’s freshman comedy “Speechless” has drawn raves for its honest, unsappy and hilarious look at a family that revolves around a teenager with a disability, in this case cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder that affects movement, muscle control and sometimes speech.

It’s the rare TV show with a major character with a disability who is actually played by an actor with that disability — a 19-year-old from New Jersey named Micah Fowler, who won the role of JJ, the smart, snarky, aggravating, frustrated, independent and, yes, horny oldest son of the DiMeo clan.

And he performs each week without saying a word.

In real life, Micah, who grew up in Barnegat, can speak and walk with walker with some difficulty, but on the show his character depends on his family and on his aide, Kenneth Clements (Cedric Yarbrough), to give him a voice, thanks to a laser pointer, a list of common words and an alphabet chart — and a lot of attitude.

Scott Silveri, a former “Friends” producer and the creator of “Speechless,” has a brother with cerebral palsy, and he uses every opportunity to subvert what he terms the potential “After School Special-ness” of the production. In fact, in an episode earlier this year, JJ even calls out “inspiration porn,” aka “a portrayal of people with disabilities as one-dimensional saints who only exist to warm the hearts and open the minds of able-bodied people.”

“I loved that he was not presented as this perfect kid, but that he actually enjoys being mischievous and testing the waters like any other typical teen,” Micah says in an email interview with NJ.com. “I also loved that he hates when people try to patronize him and that he doesn’t pity himself.”

“He’s a character who happens to have cerebral palsy,” adds Yarbrough. “It’s a kid you care about, who’s a fully fleshed-out person, who’s not an angel, who isn’t always nice to his siblings. He’s a jerk sometimes, and it’s great. He’s a teenager, so he’s supposed to be a jerk sometimes, and that’s what I love about him.”

Micah made his stage debut around age 5 in a production of “The Wizard of Oz” at Our Gang Players, the Ocean County community theater, alongside his older sister Kelsey.

“My mom, brilliant as she is, wanted to get him on stage in a creative way,” says Kelsey, an accomplished actress who went to make her Broadway debut at 10 in “Grey Gardens.” As a Munchkin, he rode in a wagon wheeled by 7-year-old Kelsey. The wagon so pimped out that no one even noticed he wasn’t walking.

Kelsey and Micah had always been particularly close, and she says the CP is part of the reason. Micah didn’t speak until he was about four years old, she says, and for a year or so after that, she was the only person who could understand him.

But as her own acting career took off — and her mother left her job as an administrative assistant at Kelsey’s elementary school to chauffeur her back and forth from New York while her father worked as a full-time paramedic — Micah’s grandparents stepped in to help. His mother gave them a “Micah Manual,” a detail Silveri lifted for the show. (“This kid comes with instructions?” a character asks, when mom Maya, played by Minnie Driver, hands him the care manual.)

Micah says he didn’t particularly enjoy acting on stage, but during an appearance by his sister on “The View,” her agent spotted Micah in the audience and thought she could find him work. He booked episodes of “Sesame Street” and “Blue’s Clues,” and in 2012, the drama “Labor Day” starring Kate Winslet and Josh Brolin.

Roles for actors in wheelchairs are, you might have noticed, few and far between. The audition process is even more arduous for actors in wheelchairs. He recalls one casting call in Chinatown that first required a tiny, rickety elevator and then a flight of stairs. His father had to carry him the rest of the way — and Micah had to do this twice before booking the job.

But then in late 2014, his agent asked him to send him what is called a “personality tape” for an untitled Scott Silveri project — no lines, no script, just Micah talking about himself and joking around. A year went by. In early 2016, his agent asked for another personality tape, and this time the project had a name: “Speechless.”

A few days later, a casting director sent six scenes over, and he and his parents spent a day putting together an audition tape. Two months later, on Micah’s 18th birthday, he found out he got the role of JJ. (“BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!!”)

[embedded content]

Micah and his mother moved out to Los Angeles while the series is taping (it’s one of the top-rated freshman shows of the 2016-2017 season, although it has not yet been renewed for a second season). Silveri continues to mine the Fowlers’ experiences for the show, even building a recent episode around sled hockey, a sit-down variation on ice hockey, which Micah played for two seasons as part of the Woodbridge Warriors.

And though Micah is much less acerbic in real life than JJ, his hockey head coach Bruce Kessler says he is just as intent on making his own way in the world.

“He was not a star, he struggled on the ice a little bit, but when he got out there, he worked as hard as he could and he just had a wonderful smile on his face,” Kessler says. “Some get frustrated. Certainly not Micah. He just worked as hard as he could every minute he was on the ice.”

Back on set, JJ’s inability to speak is an acting challenge for his castmates — Yarbrough calls it “kind of schizophrenic,” between delivering Kenneth’s lines and then delivering JJ’s, balancing both JJ’s intent and Kenneth’s reaction in the same bit of dialogue. But, he says, “it seems like the audience really loves how it looks.”

It’s a different challenge for Micah, who has to compensate for JJ’s physical limitations by being extremely expressive with his face and body.

“In the beginning, it definitely was a little bit frustrating remembering JJ’s physical limitations with his finger, arm and hand movements,” he says via email.

“My goal is to make sure the audience knows what JJ is thinking and feeling at all times. I admit, sometimes I still just wanted to blurt out what JJ is saying and feeling.”

“Speechless” airs on ABC Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. The next new episode airs April 5. You can find Micah Fowler on Twitter and Instagram at @micahdfowler.

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook. Find NJ.com/Entertainment on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 26 Mar 2017 14:30:00 +0000