National Margarita Day 2017: Cheap drinks, free food at Bahama Breeze, On the Border, more



It’s National Margarita Day, and bars and restaurants around the state are serving up sweet specials on everyone’s favorite Tequila-tinged drink.

Here’s a look at some of the deals you can find during National Margarita Day.

At Margaritaville in Atlantic City, traditional margaritas go for $3.50 and merchandise will be discounted 22 percent all day. And you can join in on the Great Margarita Toast at 5 p.m.

At Tortilla Press Cantina in Merchantville — the same folks that bring you Drag Queen Brunch — cantina margaritas will be $5, and margarita pitchers $19. There will also be free giveaways from Corona and Don Julio tequila, and live music from 6-10 p.m.

At Bahama Breeze‘s six New Jersey locations, including Paramus, Woodbridge and Wayne, classic margaritas will go for a mere $2.22.

On the Border, with locations in Woodland Park, New Brunswick, Paramus and West Windsor, will offer $2 margaritas. Can’t beat that.

Sleek/chic Avenue in Long Branch will offer a special edition of Les Tacos, according to hipnewjersey.com. A classic margarita costs $5, a pitcher for $20, along with a choice of three tacos for $6.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Toms River is offering a tasty twist — if you have “Marg” or “Rita” in your name, such as Marge, Margaret, Rita, etc., you receive a free Margaritas Famous Taster — chicken burrito, cheese enchilada, and ground beef taco.

Margaritas offers a mere 24 kinds of margaritas, including a prickly cactus margarita (prickly pear and habanero) and a strawberry basil margarita, with Hornitos Reposado Tequila and St. Germain liqueur.

Who invented the margarita? The answer may drive you to drink. Carlos “Danny” Herrera, owner of Rancho La Gloria in Tijuana, claims he invented the drink in 1938. Dallas socialite Margarita Sames said she made the first one while vacationing in Acapulco in 1948. Other bartenders have made similar claims.

The first print mention of a margarita appeared in the December, 1953 issue of Esquire magazine, according to Imbibe magazine, which adds: “Let’s get one thing straight: no one really knows who invented the margarita. ”

