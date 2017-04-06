NCAA Frozen Four TV schedule today: What time, channel are Harvard vs. Minnesota-Duluth, Notre Dame vs. Denver | Hockey Semifinals (4/6/17)
The NCAA’s Frozen Four (the Final Four for collegiate Division1 hockey) will be held from Thursday, April 6, 2017 (4/6/17) to Saturday, April 8, 2017 (4/8/17) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
No. 1-ranked Denver and No. 2-ranked Minnesota-Duluth are among the semifinalists.
Here’s what you need to know:
Thursday, April 6, 2017
Harvard (28-5-2) vs. Minnesota-Duluth (27-6-7, 6 p.m. (Eastern), ESPN2
Denver (31-7-4) vs. Notre Dame (23-11-5), 9:30 p.m. (Eastern), ESPN2
Livestream: WatchESPN
Saturday, April 8
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m. Eastern, ESPN
Tournament results
NORTHEAST REGIONAL
At SNHU Arena
Manchester, N.H.
First Round
Saturday, March 25
UMass-Lowell 5, Cornell 0
Notre Dame 3, Minnesota 2<
Championship
Sunday, March 26
Notre Dame 3, UMass-Lowell 2, OT<
EAST REGIONAL
At Dunkin’ Donuts Center
Providence, R.I.
First Round
Friday, March 24
Harvard 3, Providence 0
Air Force 5, Western Michigan 4<
Championship
Saturday, March 25
Harvard 3, Air Force 2<
MIDWEST REGIONAL
At U.S. Bank Arena
Cincinnati
First Round
Saturday, March 25
Denver 5, Michigan Tech 2
Penn State 10, Union (N.Y.) 3<
Championship
Sunday, March 26
Denver 6, Penn State 3<
WEST REGIONAL
At Scheels Arena
Fargo, N.D.
First Round
Friday, March 24
Boston University 4, North Dakota 3, 2OT
Minnesota-Duluth 3, Ohio State 2, OT<
Championship
Saturday, March 25
Minnesota-Duluth 3, Boston University 2, OT
Hobie Baker Award
Northeastern forward Zach Aston-Reese, Denver defenseman Will Butcher and Union forward Mike Vecchione have been selected as the 2017 Hobey Baker Memorial Award finalists for the best player in college hockey.
The Hobey Baker organization announced the names on Thursday. All three players are seniors. The winner will be revealed on April 7 in Chicago, the site of this year’s Frozen Four.
Aston-Reese was the Hockey East Player of the Year, leading all NCAA Division I players with 31 goals. He recently signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins and is playing in the AHL.
Butcher was the NCHC Player of the Year and was second in the nation among defensemen with 36 points.
Vecchione was the ECAC Player of the Year and was second in the country with 29 goals.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.
Published at Thu, 06 Apr 2017 11:00:41 +0000