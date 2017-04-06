NCAA Frozen Four TV schedule today: What time, channel are Harvard vs. Minnesota-Duluth, Notre Dame vs. Denver | Hockey Semifinals (4/6/17)



The NCAA’s Frozen Four (the Final Four for collegiate Division1 hockey) will be held from Thursday, April 6, 2017 (4/6/17) to Saturday, April 8, 2017 (4/8/17) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

No. 1-ranked Denver and No. 2-ranked Minnesota-Duluth are among the semifinalists.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thursday, April 6, 2017

Harvard (28-5-2) vs. Minnesota-Duluth (27-6-7, 6 p.m. (Eastern), ESPN2

Denver (31-7-4) vs. Notre Dame (23-11-5), 9:30 p.m. (Eastern), ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN

Saturday, April 8

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m. Eastern, ESPN

35 greatest Devils

Tournament results

NORTHEAST REGIONAL

At SNHU Arena

Manchester, N.H.

First Round

Saturday, March 25

UMass-Lowell 5, Cornell 0

Notre Dame 3, Minnesota 2<

Championship

Sunday, March 26

Notre Dame 3, UMass-Lowell 2, OT<

EAST REGIONAL

At Dunkin’ Donuts Center

Providence, R.I.

First Round

Friday, March 24

Harvard 3, Providence 0

Air Force 5, Western Michigan 4<

Championship

Saturday, March 25

Harvard 3, Air Force 2<

MIDWEST REGIONAL

At U.S. Bank Arena

Cincinnati

First Round

Saturday, March 25

Denver 5, Michigan Tech 2

Penn State 10, Union (N.Y.) 3<

Championship

Sunday, March 26

Denver 6, Penn State 3<

WEST REGIONAL

At Scheels Arena

Fargo, N.D.

First Round

Friday, March 24

Boston University 4, North Dakota 3, 2OT

Minnesota-Duluth 3, Ohio State 2, OT<

Championship

Saturday, March 25

Minnesota-Duluth 3, Boston University 2, OT

NHL passes on 2018 Olympics

Hobie Baker Award

Northeastern forward Zach Aston-Reese, Denver defenseman Will Butcher and Union forward Mike Vecchione have been selected as the 2017 Hobey Baker Memorial Award finalists for the best player in college hockey.

The Hobey Baker organization announced the names on Thursday. All three players are seniors. The winner will be revealed on April 7 in Chicago, the site of this year’s Frozen Four.

Aston-Reese was the Hockey East Player of the Year, leading all NCAA Division I players with 31 goals. He recently signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins and is playing in the AHL.

Butcher was the NCHC Player of the Year and was second in the nation among defensemen with 36 points.

Vecchione was the ECAC Player of the Year and was second in the country with 29 goals.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 06 Apr 2017 11:00:41 +0000