NCAA Wrestling seeds and brackets for the 2017 NCAA Wrestling Championships

ST. LOUIS — The home of the Blues is going to be rocking this week.

The NCAA Wrestling Championships will get underway Thursday with the first of three action-packed days culminating Saturday night when 10 individual NCAA champions and a team national champion are crowned at the Scottrade Center, home of the NHL’s St. Louis Blues.

All-Americans — eight in each weight class — will be determined Friday night, with final places sorted out Saturday afternoon.

After winning the NWCA National Duals Championship Series title as the No. 1-ranked team but finishing behind Ohio State at the Big Ten Championships, Penn State is seeking its sixth national title in the last seven seasons. Only Ohio State in 2015 interrupted a six-peat from 2011-16.

Ashnault an underdog? Revenge on mind

All 10 weight classes boast an undefeated No. 1 seed, including six from the Big Ten in Penn State’s Zain Retherford (149 pounds) and Jason Nolf (157), Ohio State’s Nathan Tomasello (133) and Kyle Snyder (285), Illinois’ Isaiah Martinez (165) and Iowa’s Thomas Gilman (125).

There are two Olympic medalists expected to be at the top of the podium, with Snyder winning a gold and Missouri’s J’Den Cox taking a bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. The two-time NCAA champion Cox is the favorite to win at 197 pounds.

Oklahoma State’s Dean Heil (141), Retherford, Martinez, Ohio State’s Myles Martin (184), Cox and Snyder all are looking to repeat as champions, though Martinez bumped up from 157 and Martin bumped up from 174.

A record crowd for the wrestling championships — 113,013 fans over six sessions — invaded the Scottrade Center in 2015. That topped the mark of 112,393 in 2012 — also set in St. Louis. Four times since 2011 more than 100,000 have attended the showcase in The Gateway City.

One year after the event took place at Madison Square Garden, New Jersey showed its wrestling prowess by sending 37 natives and/or high school alums.

The list includes seven from Rutgers, seven from Princeton and four from Rider, plus the Penns Grove native Martin and Penn State’s Nick Suriano as one of the most-talked-about wrestlers because of his ankle injury.

Suriano’s status is key to Penn State’s national title hopes, but there are hundreds of matches to be contested before then.

Click the links below for the seeds, brackets and a short preview at each of the weights.

