NCAA Wrestling seeds and UPDATED quarterfinal, wrestleback brackets for the 2017 NCAA Wrestling Championships

ST. LOUIS — Only one No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the 10 weight class had his dreams of a national title dashed on the first day of the 2017 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Oklahoma State’s Anthony Collica — the No. 2 seed at 149 pounds — was bumped into the wrestlebacks when he suffered a 9-3 sudden victory loss to Rutgers’ No. 15 Ken Theobold in second-round action at the Scottrade Center.

Defending champion Penn State leads the team standings as it shoots for a sixth national title in the last seven seasons, even without 125-pounder Nick Suriano available. After winning the NWCA National Duals Championship Series title as the No. 1-ranked team, Penn State finished behind Ohio State at the Big Ten Championships.

Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Iowa and Missouri round out the top five.

More than 18,000 fans showed up for both sessions of action Thursday, and another huge crowd is expected when the quarterfinals and wrestlebacks resume Friday at 10 a.m.

All-Americans — eight in each weight class — will be determined Friday night, with final places sorted out Saturday afternoon.

All 10 weight classes boast an undefeated No. 1 seed, including six from the Big Ten in Penn State’s Zain Retherford (149 pounds) and Jason Nolf (157), Ohio State’s Nathan Tomasello (133) and Kyle Snyder (285), Illinois’ Isaiah Martinez (165) and Iowa’s Thomas Gilman (125).

NJ alums Ashnault, Kolodzik talk trash

There are two Olympic medalists expected to be at the top of the podium, with Snyder winning a gold and Missouri’s J’Den Cox taking a bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. The two-time NCAA champion Cox is the favorite to win at 197 pounds.

Oklahoma State’s Dean Heil (141), Retherford, Martinez, Ohio State’s Myles Martin (184), Cox and Snyder all are looking to repeat as champions, though Martinez bumped up from 157 and Martin bumped up from 174.

Rutgers has Theobold and Anthony Ashnault live in the quarterfinals, Rider has Chad Walsh, B.J. Clagon and Ryan Wolfe and Princeton has Matthew Kolodzik.

Here are the brackets entering the quarterfinals and a wrestlebacks update:

