Neighborhood reeling after 2-year-old boy dies in fire

UNION CITY — A day after a fire killed a 2-year-old-child and severely injured his father, pedestrians walked slowly by the wreckage and neighbors congregated to talk about the damage.

“It is so sad. You never expect something like that,” Liset Garcia, 30, said, who has lived in Union City for eight years. “You just never know.”

The fire started around 1 a.m. at a residential building on Summit Avenue before high winds are believed to have spread the flames to other homes and ignited Sts. Joseph and Michael Parish.

The church steeple went up in flames and eventually fell into the street, steps from where Carol Janelli, 58, lives with her husband, John, 62, and where they stood, looking at the wreckage on Sunday.

They were both in Maine at the time of the fire, but their daughter, who lives upstairs had to evacuate with her four children.

“It could’ve been them,” Carol Janelli, said, referring to her grandchildren. The steeple, could’ve fallen into her home, she said.

Maria Kaminsky, 68, lives down the street with her 90-year-old mother, and was evacuated from her home by police. She spent the night in her daughter’s car, waiting to get back in her house. But, she was left thinking Sunday about the little boy.

“It’s the saddest thing,” she said.

Authorities will determine if renovations can be made to the church, which is overseen by the Archdiocese of Newark, said James Goodness, a spokesman for the Archdiocese.

Goodness said the property has to be inspected and the damage has to be reviewed by a number of entities, including insurance agents and that it was “still kind of early in the process.”

The church held services over the weekend at the Mother Seton School, which Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the Archbishop of Newark, visited on Saturday evening, Goodness said.

“He tried to give them support and consultation. I think everybody is concerned about what the future will be for the parish in the coming weeks and months,” Goodness said.

“It’s definitely of major importance to us.”

Central Avenue, where the church is located, remained closed to vehicular traffic as the Department of Public Works was working in the afternoon to restore electricity to the neighboring homes, Union City DPW Director Kathy Garretson said.

Summit Avenue was open in both directions.

PSE&G shut down service to 127 customers and most will have electricity within a few hours, said Elizabeth Gill, spokeswoman for the company.

Garretson said her office was also prioritizing restoring electricity to Veterans’ Memorial Elementary School, located across the street from the church, and getting it reopened.

