New day, same result: How can Devils reverse fortunes after 4th straight 1-goal loss?



WASHINGTON, D.C. — For the fourth straight games, the Devils have liked their play but had little to show for it.

All four have ended in one-goal losses, including a 1-0 defeat to the Washington Capitals on Thursday. So how do the Devils not veer off course from those strong aspects of play while trying to change the end result?

“Obviously we’ve been on the wrong end of some of these,” forward Travis Zajc told NJ Advance Media. “But the effort and compete level, it’s what we want to do as a team and our what our identity needs to be going forward. We’ll get some wins here and there will be some things that turn.”

Devils blanked by Capitals, 1-0

The Devils ended up keeping one of the hottest teams in the NHL in check in building where they’ve thrived. Since a Dec. 29 2-1 shootout loss to the Devils, the Capitals have won 14 straight games at the Verizon Center. In the 13 games before Thursday, they averaged 4.92 goals per game while climbing to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

In 125 minutes of ice time in Washington this season, the Devils allowed two total goals.

But despite that effort, it was another repeat ending in what goalie Cory Schneider already called the ‘story of the week.’

“We deserve better and almost in every single one of them, we haven’t got it,” Schneider said. “As a group, that doesn’t mean you can deviate or shut down at all. Hopefully that will strengthen our resolve to be a tough team to play against.”

The Devils managed just 15 shots, but they kept some pressure in the offensive zone to keep a potent Capitals offense limited in its chances.

Devils coach John Hynes said the Devils forced the issue on their forecheck, something the team needs to do more.

“It wasn’t easy for them to come up the ice, which was a big part of defense,” Hynes said. “We’d like to get more of that, where you’re playing defense 180 feet from your net as opposed to in your d-zone. I thought we did a pretty good job of that tonight and it helped us play with some sustained energy.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 03 Mar 2017 03:53:10 +0000