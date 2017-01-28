New Jersey Devils



NJ.com’s Devils team awards from the first half, from MYP to most disappointing player to most surprising play, plus predictions for the second half.

Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com



Connor McDavid, Taylor Hall, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane and the rest of the NHL’s 44 All-Stars will appear in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, Jan. 28 (1/28/17) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The four divisional teams will go head-to-head is six skill competitions.

Connor McDavid, Taylor Hall, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane and the rest of the NHL’s 44 All-Stars will appear in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The four divisional teams will go head-to-head is six skill competitions.

All-Star Rosters

Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s Skills Competition:

What: 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition

When: Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

Where: Staples Center, Los Angles, California

United States TV: NBCSN

Canada TV: CBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports

Live Stream: NBCSports.com

The competitions:

* Gatorade NHL Skills Challenge Relay

* Honda NHL Four Line Challenge

* DraftKings NHL Accuracy Shooting

* Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater

* Oscar Mayer NHL Hardest Shot

* Discover NHL Shootout

All-Star weekend: Schedule of events

More to know: The four NHL All-Star teams, based on division — Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific — will go head-to-head in each of the six competitions, with points being awarded for each event. The winning division will have the right to pick the time and opponent for the semifinals of the 3-on-3 tournament at Sunday’s All-Star Game.

Each team consists of 11 players, with six forwards, three defensemen and two goalies. Each player will participate in at least one of the six events during the Skills Competition.

Unlike previous years, the Skills Competition will not feature the Breakaway Challenge. The Breakaway Challenge started in 2008 and usually featured players attempting shootout shots with the aid of props.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com



Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Taylor Hall, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Patrik Laine and the rest of the 2017 NHL All-Stars will all travel to Los Angeles, California for the NHL’s All-Star weekend, starting on Friday, Jan. 27. The three-day event will end with the All-Star Game on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Staples Center.

Taylor Hall, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Patrik Laine and the rest of the 2017 NHL All-Stars will all travel to Los Angeles, California for the NHL’s All-Star weekend, starting on Friday, Jan. 27. The three-day event will end with the All-Star Game on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Staples Center.

Here is the full schedule of events for the NHL’s ALL-Star weekend.

All-Star Rosters

Friday, Jan. 27

* The NHL100, 9:30 p.m. EST: All-Star weekend will kick off Friday night with the unveiling of the NHL 100, the collection of the 100 greatest NHL players. The ceremony, which will be hosted by actor Jon Hamm and feature musicians John Legend, Robin Thicke and John Ondrasik, coincided with the NHL’s 100th anniversary, being celebrated throughout 2017. The NHL 100 will be broadcast on NBCSN in the United States, plus Sportsnet and TVAS in Canada.

Saturday, Jan. 28

* NHL All-Star Skills Competition, 7 p.m. EST: The Skills Competition will be aired on NBCSN in the United States, plus CBC, Sportsnet and TVAS in Canada. It will feature six challenges: The Skills Challenge Relay, the Four Line Challenge, shooting accuracy, fastest skater, hardest shot and a shootout. The Skills Competition will be broken down into the four All-Star rosters by division, and each of the 44 All-Stars will participate in at least one event. The winning division will get to select which game and division it will play first in Sunday’s All-Star game.

NHL All-Star Game TV info

Sunday, Jan. 29

* NHL All-Star Game, 3:30 p.m., EST: Two Divisions will play a 20-minute, 3-on-3 game before the next two divisions play in another game, The two winners will meet to play for a $1 million prize in the final, another 20-minute, 3-on-3 game. Any tie games will be decided by a shootout.

The All-Star Game will be broadcast on NBC in the United States, plus CBC, Sportsnet and TVAS in Canada.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com



Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

The Devils lost their third game in four tries on Thursday. Here’s where they stand entering the All-Star break.

http://www.nj.com/devils/index.ssf/2017/01/devils_below_expectations_at_all-star_break.html



Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com



http://www.nj.com/devils/index.ssf/2017/01/devils_below_expectations_at_all-star_break.html Fri, 27 Jan 2017 11:00:02 UTC 2017-01-27T15:19:15Z

Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, P.K. Subban, Auston Matthews, Taylor Hall and the rest of the 2017 NHL All-Stars will take the ice at the All-Star Game at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Jan. 29 (1/29/17) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The game is a combination of three 3-on-3 games pitting the NHL’s four divisions against each other.

Watch video

Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, P.K. Subban, Auston Matthews, Taylor Hall and the rest of the 2017 NHL All-Stars will take the ice at the All-Star Game at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The game is a combination of three 3-on-3 games pitting the NHL’s four divisions against each other.

Here’s what you need to know:

What: 2017 NHL All-Star Game

Who: Atlantic Division, Metropolitan Division, Central Division, Pacific Division

When: Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS

Livestream: NBC Sports

All-Star Rosters

More to know: The NHL All-Star Game will highlight a weekend-long series of events in Los Angeles, as the NHL converges on the Staples Center.

Following the skills competition on Saturday, the All-Star Game will return to its 3-on-3 format that debuted in 2016, with each of the NHL’s four divisions represented by 11 All-Stars. Two 20-minute semifinal games will be played by four divisions, and the two winners will advance to the final. Any games that end in ties after 20 minutes will go to a shootout.

Each game will feature two 10-minute halves with the teams switching sides at halftime.

The semifinal matchups will be decided after Saturday’s skill competition, where the winning division will be able to pick when and who it plays in the semifinals.

Each team has plenty to play for, with a $1 million prize up for grabs for the winning team. The prize will be divided among the winning team’s six forwards, three defensemen and two goalies.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com



Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, P.K. Subban, Auston Matthews, Taylor Hall and the rest of the 2017 NHL All-Stars will take the ice at the All-Star Game at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Jan. 29 (1/29/17) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The game is a combination of three 3-on-3 games pitting the NHL’s four divisions against each other. Here are live updates from the game.

Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, P.K. Subban, Auston Matthews, Taylor Hall and the rest of the 2017 NHL All-Stars will take the ice at the All-Star Game at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The game is a combination of three 3-on-3 games pitting the NHL’s four divisions against each other.

Follow along below for live updates from Los Angeles throughout the All-Star Game.

Here’s what you need to know:

What: 2017 NHL All-Star Game

Who: Atlantic Division, Metropolitan Division, Central Division, Pacific Division

When: Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS

Livestream: NBC Sports

All-Star Rosters

More to know: The NHL All-Star Game will highlight a weekend-long series of events in Los Angeles, as the NHL converges on the Staples Center.

Following the skills competition on Saturday, the All-Star Game will return to its 3-on-3 format that debuted in 2016, with each of the NHL’s four divisions represented by 11 All-Stars. Two 20-minute semifinal games will be played by four divisions, and the two winners will advance to the final. Any games that end in ties after 20 minutes will go to a shootout.

Each game will feature two 10-minute halves with the teams switching sides at halftime.

The semifinal matchups will be decided after Saturday’s skill competition, where the winning division will be able to pick when and who it plays in the semifinals.

Each team has plenty to play for, with a $1 million prize up for grabs for the winning team. The prize will be divided among the winning team’s six forwards, three defensemen and two goalies.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com



Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Defenseman Jon Merrill felt the Devils left their goalies out to dry for a second straight game.

NEWARK — Through 48 games, the Devils changed goalies mid-game only one time. On Thursday, it happened for the second time in as many games.

The Devils pulled Keith Kinkaid at the 10:19 mark of the second period after he allowed his fourth goal to the Washington Capitals. Cory Schneider didn’t allow one while making 18 saves in relief, but the damage was already done in a 5-2 loss.

Kinkaid was spotless in his relief of Schneider during Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, but Devils defenseman Jon Merrill said the team needs to be better in front of them.

“You fell terrible for them. Schneids and Keith both, they’ve stood on their heads so many times for us,” Merrill said. “Bailed me out personally, bailed our whole team out so many times, and for us to leave them out to dry like that is not fair.”

While Merrill put the blame on the play in front of the goaltenders, both goalies added that it’s on them to make saves to backup the play in front of them.

Devils blitzed by Caps

Schneider said the Capitals weren’t running roughshod over the Devils defense, but small mistakes became trouble quickly.

“It doesn’t happen too often because we’re pretty strong defensively and Keith and I try to keep the numbers down,” Schneider said. “Again, not much Keith can do on some of those, just a couple breakdowns where it’s a nothing play and all of a sudden it ends up as a dangerous opportunity.”

Kinkaid didn’t pin any of the blame on the defense, saying like the team’s last meeting with the Capitals, goals happen.

“Sometimes that happens. We haven’t been pulled much this season,” Kinkaid said. “That was my first and Cory’s second the other game. So I don’t think it’s defensive at all.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com



Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

The Capitals rolled past the Devils in the final game before the All-Star break.

Watch video

NEWARK — The Devils are heading into the All-Star break in the basement of the Eastern Conference.

The Devils allowed four goals over the 30:19, forcing goalie Keith Kinkaid to the bench early and allowing the Capitals to cruise to a 5-2 victory over the Devils on Thursday at the Prudential Center.

Through 50 games, the Devils have 49 points, trailing the Flyers for the final playoff spot by seven points.

Left wing Alex Ovechkin got the Capitals on the board quickly when he stripped a puck away from defenseman Kyle Quincey, giving him a clear path to goal in the Devils defensive zone. Ovechkin crossed the puck in front of Kinkaid before lifting a backhander into the net at 6:14 of the first period.

WATCH: Video-game style Retro Night intro

The Capitals doubled their lead with a power play goal late in the first frame, when Andre Buraskovsky gathered a loose puck in front of Kinkaid, slid right and shot.

The Devils cut the lead back to one goal when Stefan Noesen scored from the slot in his first game as a Devil at 3:19 in the second period. But the Capitals pounced for two more goals to chase Kinkaid from the game.

Lars Eller quickly pounced on a rebound near the crease at 8:29 before Evgeny Kutznetsov weaved his way through the Devils defense for another power-play goal at 10:19.

The Devils pulled within 4-2 when Adam Henrique tipped a Michael Cammalleri shot past Capitals goalie Braden Holtby for a power-play goal at 18:16.

Kuznetsov added an empty netter with 1:53 to play in the third period.

Extracurriculars: Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik delivered a big — and legal — hit to Devils forward Taylor Hall at 6:52 of the third period, causing Devils forward Kyle Palmieri to instigate a fight with Orpik.

It turned into a big scrum, but referees ruled Capitals forward Tom Wilson joined the fight, giving him a game misconduct. Palmieri received two minutes for instigating, five for fighting and a 10-minute game misconduct. Orpik got five for fighting.

Injuries: Defensemen Andy Greene and John Moore both missed Thursday’s game, as expected. The Devils hope to see both return after the All-Star break.

Next up: The Devils — sans All-Star Taylor Hall — have three days off for the All-Star Game. They will resume practice on Monday at the Prudential Center before traveling to Detroit for a Tuesday game against the Red Wings.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com



Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com



