New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes: LIVE score updates and chat (3/11/17)

Taylor Hall, Kyle Palmieri and Andy Greene will try to help the New Jersey Devils end a nine-game losing streak when they play Mike Smith, Shane Doan and the Arizona Coyotes at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 11, at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The Devils beat the Coyotes, 5-3, in Newark in October.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

What: New Jersey Devils (25-30-12) vs. Arizona Coyotes (23-35-8)

When: 8 p.m. Eastern, Saturday, March 11, 2017

Where: Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

TV: MSG

Live stream: MSG GO

Radio: WFAN/TOJN

Devils injuries: F Jacob Josefson (upper body; did not travel with team); D Andy Greene (personal; expected to return Thursday); F Michael Cammalleri (upper body; did not travel with team); F Devante Smith-Pelly (lower body, out Saturday); F Travis Zajac (personal, birth of third child, out Saturday)

More to know: The Devils dropped their ninth straight game when they lost on a late goal in a 3-2 decision against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. It extended their season-high losing streak.

The Devils will get defenseman and captain Andy Greene back in the lineup on Saturday. Greene missed the past four games after the death of his father.

However, the team will be without forward Travis Zajac, who is back home with his wife after the birth of their third child, Anya Zia.

Forward Devante Smith-Pelly will also be out Saturday with a lower body injury, while goalie Keith Kinkaid will serve as the backup after missing Thursday’s game.

The Devils optioned goalie Ken Appleby to Albany in the AHL, while they recalled forward Blake Pietila to play on Saturday.

Here are the Devils projected lines:

FORWARDS

Taylor Hall-Adam Henrique-Kyle Palmieri

Miles Wood-Pavel Zacha-Nick Lappin

Beau Bennett-Joseph Blandisi-Stefan Noesen

Blake Coleman-Kevin Rooney-Blake Pietila

DEFENSEMEN

Andy Greene-Ben Lovejoy

Jon Merrill-Steven Santini

John Moore-Damon Severson

GOALIES

Starter: Cory Schneider

Backup: Keith Kinkaid

