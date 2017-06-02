New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres: LIVE score updates and chat (2/6/17)



NEWARK — Taylor Hall, Cory Schneider and Kyle Palmieri will lead the New Jersey Devils into their final game before their bye week when they host Jack Eichel, Kyle Okposo, Robin Lehner and the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Prudential Center. The Devils will be aiming to complete a three-game season series sweep.

How Cory Schneider handled Super Bowl

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

What: New Jersey Devils (22-21-10) vs. Buffalo Sabres (21-20-10)

When: 7 p.m. Eastern, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

TV: MSG+

Radio: WFAN/TOJN

Devils injuries: John Moore (I.R., concussion). Beau Bennett (I.R., lower body,). Jon Merrill (I.R., upper body). Kyle Quincey (day-to-day, upper body)

More to know: The Devils won back-to-back games against the Sabres in November, beating them two straight nights. They started with a 2-1 overtime win in Buffalo when Andy Greene scored on a penalty shot in extra time to end the game.

One night later, the teams shifted to New Jersey, where the Devils won their fourth straight game with a 4-2 victory.

The Devils will be without defenseman Kyle Quincey on Monday night due to an upper body injury. One day after he was sent down to Albany, Karl Stollery was recalled, and he will jump into the lineup for Quincey.

The Devils begin their five-day bye week following Monday’s game. They haven’t won a game at the Prudential Center since Jan. 2.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

