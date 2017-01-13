New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames: LIVE score updates and chat (1/13/17)



Taylor Hall, Cory Schneider, Kyle Palmieri and the New Jersey Devils will aim to snap a four-game losing streak as their road trip through Western Canada continues at 9 p.m. Eastern on Friday when they visit the Calgary Flames. Devils forward Michael Cammalleri will be going against one of his former teams, which features Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan.

Join NJ.com’s live chat during the game in the comments section below. You can also follow along with live score and stat updates above.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

What: New Jersey Devils (16-18-9) vs. Calgary Flames (23-19-2)

When: 9 p.m. Eastern, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Where: Rogers Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Canada

TV: MSG+2

Radio: WFAN/TOJN

Offense somehow got worse

Devils injures: Vernon Fiddler (IR, lower body, on road trip with Devils). John Moore (IR, concussion, not on road trip). Andy Greene (IR, upper body, on road trip). Yohann Auvitu (IR, lower body, not on road trip).

More to know: The Devils haven’t won in Calgary since Dec. 23, 2007, when they won, 1-0, in overtime. Since that win, the Devils are 0-4-1 on the road against the Flames, and they are 4-6-1 overall since the 2007-08 season.

Forward Jacob Josefson was activated off injured reserve prior to the game and will play Friday. Forward Sergey Kalinin is out after blocking a shot Thursday, and forward Nick Lappin was optioned to Albany (AHL).

While the Devils’ record might not indicate it, goalie Cory Schneider is playing close to his usual form. Schneider has posted a .938 save percentage over his past six games, stopping 151 of the 161 shots he’s faced.

2017 NHL All-Star Game rosters

Devils forward Taylor Hall was born in Calgary, while fellow forward Michael Cammalleri played three seasons with the Flames: 2008-09, 2012-13 and 2013-14. Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau is a New Jersey native and a 2010 graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School. He was selected to play in the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.

