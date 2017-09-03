New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche: LIVE score updates and chat (3/9/17)



Taylor Hall, Kyle Palmieri and Cory Schneider will try to lead the New Jersey Devils out of an eight-game losing streak when they visit Matt Duchene, Gabriel Landeskog and the Colorado Avalanche at 9 p.m. EST on Thursday, March 9, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The Devils will also be looking to score their first goal since Saturday after two straight shutouts.

Join NJ.com’s live chat during the game in the comments section below. You can also follow along with live score and stat updates above.

How younger Devils approach final month

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

What: New Jersey Devils (25-29-12) vs. Colorado Avalanche Jackets (18-44-3)

When: 9 p.m. Eastern, Thursday, March 0, 2017

Where: Pepsi Center, Denver, Colorado

TV: MSG+

Live stream: MSG GO

Radio: WFAN/TOJN

Devils injuries: F Jacob Josefson (upper body; did not travel with team); D Andy Greene (personal; expected to return Thursday); F Michael Cammalleri (upper body; did not travel with team)

More to know: The Devils are coming off a 32-0 loss to the Blue Jackets on Tuesday in Columbus, extending their losing streak to eight straight. The Devils did beat the Avalanche in Newark, 3-2, earlier this season.

Defenseman Andy Greene joined the team in Colorado, nut he will miss his fourth straight game after the death of his father.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for the Devils against the Avalanche. The Devils recalled goalie Ken Appleby from Albany after Keith Kinkaid hurt his knee on Tuesday. He will backup Cory Schneider.

FORWARDS

Taylor Hall-Travis Zajac-Kyle Palmieri

PavelZacha-Adam Henrique-Devente Smith-Pelly

Miles Wood-Blake Coleman-Nick Lappin

Beau Bennett-Joseph Blandisi-Stefan Noesen

DEFENSEMEN

Jon Merrill-Steven Santini

Dalton Prout-Ben Lovejoy

John Moore-Damon Severson

GOALIES

Starter: Cory Schneider

Backup: Ken Appleby

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 10 Mar 2017 01:30:08 +0000