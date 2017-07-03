New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: LIVE score updates and chat (3/7/17)



COLUMBUS, Ohio — Taylor Hall, Miles Wood, Keith Kinkaid and the New Jersey Devils will try to break a seven-game losing streak when they start a three-game road trip against Kyle Quincey, Brandon Dubinsky and the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at Nationwide Arena.

Join NJ.com’s live chat during the game in the comments section below. You can also follow along with live score and stat updates above.

What to watch vs. Jackets

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

What: New Jersey Devils (25-28-12) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (41-17-6)

When: 5 p.m. Eastern, Sunday, March 5, 2017

Where: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: MSG+

Live stream: MSG GO

Radio: WFAN/TOJN

Devils injuries: F Jacob Josefson (upper body; did not travel with team); D Andy Greene (personal; expected to return Thursday); F Michael Cammalleri (upper body; did not travel with team); F Miles Wood (lower body; will play Tuesday); D Damon Severson (upper body; will play Tuesday).

More to know: The Devils are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Blue Jackets on Sunday in Newark, extending their losing streak to seven straight. The Devils did beat the Blue Jackets, 5-1, in Columbus on Feb. 4.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for the Devils against the Capitals.

FORWARDS

Taylor Hall-Travis Zajac-Kyle Palmieri

PavelZacha-Adam Henrique-Devente Smith-Pelly

Miles Wood-Blake Coleman-Nick Lappin

Beau Bennett-Joseph Blandisi-Stefan Noesen

DEFENSEMEN

Jon Merrill-Steven Santini

Dalton Prout-Ben Lovejoy

John Moore-Damon Severson

GOALIES

Starter: Keith Kinkaid

Backup: Cory Schneider

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 07 Mar 2017 23:30:33 +0000