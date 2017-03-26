New Jersey Devils vs. Dallas Stars: LIVE score updates and chat (3/26/17)
NEWARK — Keith Kinkaid, Taylor Hall, John Quenneville and the New Jersey Devils will aim to snap a two-game losing streak when they host Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at the Prudential Center. The Devils won the first meeting between the teams this season, with Adam Henrique scoring the overtime winner in a 2-1 game in Dallas.
Join NJ.com’s live chat during the game in the comments section below. You can also follow along with live score and stat updates above.
Greene nominated for Masterton Trophy
Here’s what you need to know about the game:
What: New Jersey Devils (27-35-12) vs. Dallas Stars (30-33-11)
When: 5 p.m. Eastern, Sunday, March 26, 2017
Where: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
TV: MSG+
Live stream: MSG GO
Radio: WFAN/TOJN
Devils injuries: F Jacob Josefson (upper body; returned to morning skate); F Michael Cammalleri (upper body; returned to morning skate); F Devante Smith-Pelly (lower body, week-to-week); F Joseph Blandisi (illness; out Sunday)
More to know: Forward Joseph Blandisi will miss Sunday’s game due to illness, so Stefan Noesen will jump back into the lineup as the Devils roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight night.
Goalie Keith Kinkaid will start in net after Cory Schneider played in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The plan entering the weekend was for the two goalies to split the games.
Here are the Devils projected lines, per coach John Hynes:
FORWARDS
Taylor Hall-Travis Zajac-Kyle Palmieri
Miles Wood-Adam Henrique-Beau Bennett
John Qunneville-Pavel Zacha-Stefan Noesen
Blake Coleman-Blake Pietila
DEFENSEMEN
Andy Greene-Ben Lovejoy
Jon Merrill-Steven Santini
John Moore-Damon Severson
Dalton Prout
GOALIES
Starter: Keith Kinkaid
Backup: Cory Schneider
Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.
Published at Sun, 26 Mar 2017 20:00:39 +0000