New Jersey Devils vs. Dallas Stars: LIVE score updates and chat (3/26/17)

NEWARK — Keith Kinkaid, Taylor Hall, John Quenneville and the New Jersey Devils will aim to snap a two-game losing streak when they host Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at the Prudential Center. The Devils won the first meeting between the teams this season, with Adam Henrique scoring the overtime winner in a 2-1 game in Dallas.

Greene nominated for Masterton Trophy

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

What: New Jersey Devils (27-35-12) vs. Dallas Stars (30-33-11)

When: 5 p.m. Eastern, Sunday, March 26, 2017

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

TV: MSG+

Live stream: MSG GO

Radio: WFAN/TOJN

Devils injuries: F Jacob Josefson (upper body; returned to morning skate); F Michael Cammalleri (upper body; returned to morning skate); F Devante Smith-Pelly (lower body, week-to-week); F Joseph Blandisi (illness; out Sunday)

More to know: Forward Joseph Blandisi will miss Sunday’s game due to illness, so Stefan Noesen will jump back into the lineup as the Devils roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight night.

Goalie Keith Kinkaid will start in net after Cory Schneider played in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The plan entering the weekend was for the two goalies to split the games.

Here are the Devils projected lines, per coach John Hynes:

FORWARDS

Taylor Hall-Travis Zajac-Kyle Palmieri

Miles Wood-Adam Henrique-Beau Bennett

John Qunneville-Pavel Zacha-Stefan Noesen

Blake Coleman-Blake Pietila

DEFENSEMEN

Andy Greene-Ben Lovejoy

Jon Merrill-Steven Santini

John Moore-Damon Severson

Dalton Prout

GOALIES

Starter: Keith Kinkaid

Backup: Cory Schneider

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

