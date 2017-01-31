New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings: LIVE score updates and chat (1/31/17)



DETROIT — The second half of the NHL season officially starts Tuesday night with 14 games, and the Devils open on the road at Joe Louis Arena against the Detroit Red Wings. Taylor Hall, Cory Schneider and Travis Zajac will try to keep the Devils road fortunes going against Frans Nielsen, Thomas Vanek, Mike Green and the rest of the Red Wings.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

What: New Jersey Devils (20-21-9) vs. Detroit Red Wings (20-20-9)

When: 7:30 p.m. Eastern, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

Where: Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV: MSG+2

Radio: WFAN/TOJN

Devils injuries: John Moore (I.R., concussion). Andy Greene (I.R., arm). Beau Bennett (I.R., lower body)

More to know: The Devils will play the second of three meetings with the Red Wings on Tuesday night. The teams met on Nov. 25 at the Prudential Center, with the Red Wings taking a 5-4 overtime victory. The teams will close the regular season — and potentially Joe Louis Arena — on April 9.

Devils forward Adam Henrique will play in his 400th NHL game on Tuesday night. He will center the second line with Michael Cammalleri and Miles Wood on the wings.

All-Star Taylor Hall will be aiming to get back on the scoreboard after he had an six-game point streak snapped after going scoreless in the two games prior to the All-Star break. He enters Tuesday’s game with 11 goals and 20 assists.

