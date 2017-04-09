New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings: LIVE score updates, chat for final game at Joe Lewis Arena



DETROIT — The New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings will play the final game ever at Joe Louis Arena when they close their seasons at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. The two teams split the first two meetings of the season, and they will both take the ice for the final time in the 2016-17 season at the famed arena.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

What: New Jersey Devils (28-39-14) vs. Detroit Red Wings (32-36-13)

When: 5 p.m. Eastern, Sunday, April 9, 2017

Where: Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV: MSG+2

Live stream: MSG GO

Radio: WFAN/TOJN

Devils injuries: F Devante Smith-Pelly (lower body, out for the season).

More to know: Defenseman Damon Severson will be a healthy scratch from the season finale for the Devils. The Devils will return to a lineup with 12 forwards and six defenseman.

Forward Blake Coleman will also be a healthy scratch, while Joseph Blandisi and Ben Thomson will reenter the lineup.

Goalie Cory Schneider will take the net for the Devils.

Here are the Devils’ lines and pairings from warmups:

FORWARDS

Adam Henrique-Travis Zajac-Kyle Palmieri

Taylor Hall-Pavel Zacha-Michael Cammalleri

Beau Bennett-Jacob Josefson-Stefan Noesen

Miles Wood-Joseph Blandisi-Ben Thomson

DEFENSEMEN

Andy Greene-Ben Lovejoy

Jon Merrill-Michael Kapla

John Moore-Dalton Prout

GOALIES

Starter: Cory Schneider

Backup: Keith Kinkaid

