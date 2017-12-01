New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers: LIVE score updates and chat (1/12/17)



Left wing Taylor Hall will make his highly anticipated return to the Edmonton when the Devils play his former team, the Edmonton Oilers, and star center Connor McDavid at 9 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, Jan. 17 at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Devils will be aiming to snap a three-game losing streak.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

What: New Jersey Devils (16-18-8) vs. Edmonton Oilers (21-15-7)

When: 9 p.m. Eastern, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada

TV: MSG+

Radio: WFAN/TOJN

Devils injures: Vernon Fiddler (IR, lower body, on road trip with Devils). John Moore (IR, concussion, not on road trip). Jacob Josefson (IR, illness, on road trip). Andy Greene (IR, upper body, on road trip). Yohann Auvitu (IR, lower body, not on road trip).

Hall happy to wrap up games vs. Oilers

More to know: Hall will be playing his first game at Rogers Place, where the Oilers began playing at the start of the 2016-17 season. Hall was the first overall pick of the 2010 NHL Draft and played his first six seasons in the NHL for the Oilers. The Devils acquired Hall from Edmonton on June 29, 2016, in exchange for Adam Larsson.

Defenseman Andy Greene was placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the Devils’ four-game road trip, but he traveled with the team and is eligible to return at any time on the four-game swing. The team also placed defenseman Yohann Auvitu on IR prior to the road trip, and he did not travel with the team.

The Devils recalled forward Blake Coleman and defenseman Karl Stollery to take the roster spots of Greene and Auvitu.

