New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles Kings: LIVE score updates and chat (1/24/17)

NEWARK — Cory Schneider, Miles Wood and Taylor Hall will lead the New Jersey Devils against Peter Budaj, Jeff Carter, Drew Doughty and the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils begin a two-game home stand and will play the Kings for a second and final time this season.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

What: New Jersey Devils (20-19-9) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-21-4)

When: 7 p.m. Eastern, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

TV: MSG

Radio: WFAN/TOJN

Devils injuries: John Moore (I.R., concussion). Andy Greene (I.R., arm). Beau Bennett (day-to-day, lower body)

More to know: The Devils will have to wait until at least Tuesday, Jan. 31 for the return of defensemen Andy Greene (arm) and John Moore (concussion). Devils coach John Hynes officially ruled both out through the All-Star break, meaning they will miss Tuesday’s game, plus Thursday’s game against the Washington Capitals.

The Devils will get goalie Cory Schneider back between the pipes after Schneider backed up the previous two games while battling an illness.

The Kings will play Peter Budaj in goal. He enters Tuesday’s game with a 20-14-3 record with a 2.14 GAA and .916 ave percentage. The Kings are riding a four-game losing streak, and they are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

