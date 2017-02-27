New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens: LIVE score updates and chat (2/27/17)



NEWARK — Kyle Palmieri, Adam Henrique, Cory Schneider and the New Jersey Devils will close their season series with the Atlantic Division leading Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, at the Prudential Center. The Canadiens won both meetings with the Devils this season.

Quincey out: Trade coming?

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

What: New Jersey Devils (25-25-11) vs. Montreal Canadiens (33-21-8)

When: 7 p.m. Eastern, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

TV: MSG+

Radio: WFAN/TOJN

Devils injuries: F Pavel Zacha (concussion; on IR)

Pride Night: The Devils will host Pride Night on Monday at the Prudential Center, starting a week of partnership between the NHL and You Can Play. The event is aimed to raise awareness for issues within the LBGTQ community, as well as raise funds during the game.

As a part of the night, the Devils will auction off pride-taped sticks used by players in warmups, and they will also have t-shirts available to benefit Newark Gay Pride.

More to know: The Devils sit defenseman Kyle Quincey in anticipation for Wednesday’s trade deadline. Forward P.A. Parenteau will miss Monday’s game after a shot hit his finger on Saturday.

Defenseman John Moore and forward Blake Coleman, who was recalled from Albany on Monday, will join the lineuo.

How Severson views his offensive game

Here are the projected lines and pairings for the Devils against the Canadiens.

FORWARDS

Taylor Hall-Travis Zajac-Kyle Palmieri

Beau Bennett-Adam Henrique-Joseph Blandisi

Michael Cammalleri-Jacob Josefson-Stefan Noesen

Miles Wood-Blake Coleman-Devante Smith-Pelly

DEFENSEMEN

Andy Greene-Ben Lovejoy

Jon Merrill-Steven Santini

John Moore-Damon Severson

GOALIES

Starter: Cory Schneider

Backup: Keith Kinkaid

