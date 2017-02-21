New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators: LIVE score updates and chat (2/21/17)



NEWARK — Cory Schneider, Michael Cammalleri, Taylor Hall and the New Jersey Devils will wrap up their season series against Derick Brassard, Erik Karlsson and the Ottawa Senators in another pivotal Eastern Conference matchup at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the Prudential Center.

The Devils are meeting the Senators for the second time in six days. Ottawa also visited New Jersey on Thursday, Feb. 16, leaving with a 3-0 win over the Devils.

Cammalleri on return after 2 scratches

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

What: New Jersey Devils (25-24-10) vs.Ottawa Senators (31-20-6)

When: 7 p.m. Eastern, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

TV: MSG+

Radio: WFAN/TOJN

Devils injuries: None

More to know: The Devils officially activated defenseman Kyle Quincey off injured reserve, and he will return to the lineup after missing six games with an upper body injury. Defenseman John Moore will be a healthy scratch.

Forward Beau Bennett will also be a healthy scratch with forward Michael Cammalleri rejoining the lineup.

Devils’ Miles Wood loses teeth, details dentist trip fit for a nightmare

Here are the projected lines and pairings for the Devils against the Senators.

FORWARDS

Taylor Hall-Travis Zajac-Kyle Palmieri

Pavel Zacha-Adam Henrique-P.A. Parenteau

Michael Cammalleri-Jacob Josefson-Stefan Noesen

Miles Wood-Joseph Blandisi-Devante Smith-Pelly

DEFENSEMEN

Andy Greene-Ben Lovejoy

Jon Merrill-Steven Santini

Kyle Quincey-Damon Severson

GOALIES

Starter: Cory Schneider

Backup: Keith Kinkaid

OUT

Forwards: Beau Bennett

Defenseman: John Moore, Seth Helgeson

