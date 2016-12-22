New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers: LIVE score updates and chat (12/22/16)



NEWARK – The Devils will play their second Metropolitan Division home game of the season when they host the red-hot Flyers at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Prudential Center.

The Devils have lost seven straight, while the Flyers have won 11 of 13 games, including a 10-game winning streak.

Shero on state of the Devils

Cory Schneider will get the start in goal for the Devils, opposing Steve Mason for the Flyers.

