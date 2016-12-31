New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: LIVE score updates and chat (12/31/16)



NEWARK — The Devils will aim to close December with three wins in five games when they host the Washington Capitals at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Prudential Center.

Goalie Keith Kinkaid will get his second straight start in net for the Devils on the heels of his 2-1 shootout win over the Capitals on Thursday.

Still areas to clean up on defense

The Devils will be without forward Taylor Hall (lower-body injury, day-to-day) for the second straight game, while forward Pavel Zacha will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.

As the teams hit the ice in Newark, join NJ.com’s live chat in the comments section below. You can also follow along with live score and stat updates above.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.



Published at Sat, 31 Dec 2016 17:30:00 +0000