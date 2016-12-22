New Jersey Devils



PITTSBURGH — Devils goalie Cory Schneider is sick of all the bad breaks going against his team … sick of all the losing.

Christmas couldn't come at a better time.

He needs a mental break.

WATCH: Wood throws 'haymakers in 1st fight

His entire team needs to escape the reality of where they already are in the standings … in deep, deep trouble.

The Devils were outplayed and overmatched again Friday night in a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, a setback that sends them into a three-day holiday layoff with one win in their last nine and 11 points out of a playoff position.

"You've just got to get away from it a little bit," Schneider said after playing pretty well on a night when let in four goals on 39 shots, one in which he was completely screened. "You just focus on your family and being around hopefully people close to you .

"Yeah, sometimes it's good to get a mental break. You can’t forget about how it’s been going or what we need to do better, but I think it’s also a good opportunity to maybe just take a step back and take a breath and maybe access where you’re at and reevaluate yourself individually. Then hopefully come back with renewed energy and optimism a start anew after the break.”</p> <p>The Devils get another shot at the reigning Stanley Cup champion Penguins when they return Tuesday night, this time in Newark. They need to start winning games by the bunches and hope a few teams ahead of them ithat figured to be bubble clubs cool off … namely the first-place Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers.</p> <p>”The focus is on our team, and every team in the league goes through different situations and right now we’re really trying to get our game,” Devils coach John Hynes said. “We had it for a while early where we were winning lots of games, and right now we’ve gone through a stretch where we’ve really got to focus on getting our game where it needs to be to be a competitive team. That’s all we can control and that’s what our focus is.”</p> <p>The Devils definitely looked like a legit playoff contender when opening the season 9-3-3, but they’re 4-10-4 since their 2-1 overtime win in Dallas on Nov. 15 stretched their season-best winning streak to five games.</p> <p>Friday night’s loss has the Devils 1-7-1 in their last nine, a stretch in which they’ve been outscored 34-14.</p> <p>The Devils were optimistic they’d ended their funk Thursday night when blanking the Flyers 4-0 at home in what probably was their best game of the season.</p> <p>One night later, the Devils couldn’t come close to keeping up with the Penguins, who were extra motivated after being whipped 7-1 in Columbus on Thursday night. Pittsburgh was up 10-2 in shots after the first period and wound up a big 39-24 edge for the game, and truthfully, this game could have been a blowout even though the Devils had a couple of great chances to tie the game 2-2 in the second after giving up the first two.</p> <p>The end result was familiar. The Devils effort wasn’t good enough and they missed a shot to head into the break with a winning streak … and in a little better position in the standings.</p> <p>”Yeah, it’s not where we wanted to be, but that’s up to us to change,” Schneider said. “So we have to come out of the break and make a push to get back in the mix here. It’s not ideal, but there’s no point looking back now.</p> <p>”We have to continue to look forward and try to change that. It's going to be a lot of work and a tough challenge, but it's something we have to address face on and just do our best to get back into it." PITTSBURGH — It's looking like the Devils might have something special in this Miles Wood kid.

Everyone knows the 21-year-old rookie left wing can skate like crazy, and he's shown in his limited NHL time that he can bury pucks into nets.

Loss more on Devils' effort or Pens' play?

And now we know the native New Englander can fight … and that's a trait that even he didn't even know was in him before the second period of the Devils' 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

Wood hadn't been in a fight in his life until throwing punches for 10 or so seconds with Penguins tough-guy defenseman Steve Oleksy.

"Never," the 2013 fourth round draft pick and son of former NHL player Randy Wood said.

No fights as a kid in school … even on a playground?

"No, never," Wood shot back.

Hearing that made his first fight even more impressive because he was winding up and throwing roundhouse rights after roundhouse rights while taking a bunch of hard bombs from Oleksey 17:53 into the second with the Devils trailing 2-1.

"Yeah, there were a lot of punches," Wood said "I was just kind of … haymakers, I guess!"

This fight didn't last long, but very entertaining. The punches were coming from both guys so quickly, in fact, that the bout resembled back-and-forth action of Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed fighting on the big screen.</p> <p>”That was a bad-ass fight,” Devils defenseman Ben Lovejoy said. “It’s fun to watch (Wood) do that, and he’s been so good all over the ice. He’s been a real asset for our team. He added another dimension to that tonight.”</p> <p>Sure did. Wood has used his tremendous speed to contribute offensively with four goals in 15 games, and now it’s apparent that he has some grit.</p> <p>”I’m from Massachusetts,” Wood said. “I watched (former Boston Bruins tough winger Milan) Lucic all the time, so I was like, ‘Let’s just do it.'”</p> <p>Wood held his own despite giving up some weight. He’s 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds, while Oleksy is 6-foot, 195 pounds. Oleksy is an experienced fighter, too, as he’s now dropped the gloves 15 times in 66 career NHL games.</p> <p>Wood didn’t intend to fight. All he was looking to do was maybe give a hard shove to Penguins defenseman Ian Cole to retaliate for a just-after-the-whistle hit on Devils winger Beau Bennett.</p> <p>Bennett was hit with an elbow from the slot was charging to the net just after Wood’s left-wing shot on net was caught by Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and held for a face-off.</p> <p>”Cole hit Beau there, and I actually went after Cole and I got in a fight with his D-partner,” Wood said. “Stuff like that happens.</p> <p>”I didn’t think (the hit on Bennett) was that bad. To be honest, I was just going over there to stick up for Beau, and (Cole) kind of jumped at me. I said, ‘Let’s just go.”</p> <p>Devils coach John Hynes was impressed, but not surprised.</p> <p>”He’s a very competitive player,” Hynes said of Wood. “When you see how he plays, he plays with a lot of energy and speed and he gets in lots of confrontations … not fighting confrontations, but puck battles in net-front areas and things like that. It's nice to see him to be able to do that, and I think he did really well in his first (fighting) opportunity."

Wood had fun … sort of.

"At the time, yes, but when it's all said and done, no," he said. "If I have to do it, it'll do it, but it's not something I want to get in the habit of doing."

That's because taking a bunch of hard punches can be painful. Afterward, he had some marks on his face and admitted being a little sore.

"I have a lot of respect for fighters now," Wood said. While goalie Cory Schneider allowed four goals, he didn't get much help in front of him. One goal was deflected off two defensemen, and Schneider had a tough line of vision on the final two goals. He did have the first of the night go off his glove.</p> <p>”I think when you look at some of the things, his battle level was good, in and around the net, he made some big saves for us,” coach John Hynes said. “There were times where they had some really strong pushes and he came up big for us. I thought there were times where he played well, where he kept the score 1-0, 2-0.”</p> <p><strong><a href=”https://blockads.fivefilters.org”>Let’s block ads!</a></strong> <a href=”https://github.com/fivefilters/block-ads/wiki/There-are-no-acceptable-ads”>(Why?)</a></p> Sat, 24 Dec 2016 11:00:02 +0000 <span class=”author vcard”><a class=”bl” id=”name_author” href=”http://connect.nj.com/staff/crryan/posts.html”> Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com </a></span> Takeaways from Devils’ 4-1 loss to Penguins | Not enough to fight back The Devils couldn’t build off Thursday’s 4-0 win over the Flyers, quickly returning to the loss column in a 4-1 defeat by the Penguins. Here are seven takeaways from the game as the Devils head into Christmas break.





