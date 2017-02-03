New Jersey Real-Time News



The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital for her injuries.

EGG HARBOR TWP — A pedestrian suffered moderate injuries after being struck by an 82-year-old woman on Thursday, police said.

The 49-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident was hit around 9:40 p.m. by a woman driving a 2015 Chrysler 200, which was traveling westbound on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of the township.

Police are investigating the crash. They did not indicate if any charges had been filed.

Sarah Stern knew her killer, who was a longtime friend, authorities said

NEPTUNE CITY – As a New Jersey State Police helicopter buzzed overhead, Michael Stern stood with his hands in his pockets, braced against the bitter wind, looking out over the Shark River and trying to process why he was there.

“Please let them find her. Please let them find her,” he repeated in his head.

A day after Monmouth County authorities announced the arrests of his 19-year-old daughter’s alleged killer and accomplice, the search resumed Friday morning for her body, which investigators say was dumped over the side of the Route 35 bridge in Belmar two months ago.

Charged in her death are two of Sarah Stern’s longtime friends, Liam McAtasney and Preston Taylor, both 19 of Neptune City.

Stern said he’s still trying to process how two friends his daughter knew since grammar school could possibly be involved in her death.

“When I heard this, nothing made any sense anymore,” he said.

These were boys who Sarah grew up with. He often drove them to school. They sat on his lap when he played Santa Claus for school. He entertained them when he played Clifford the Big Red Dog in other school events, he said.

Taylor took Sarah to the junior prom, he said.

Former classmate strangled teen, threw her body in Shark River, authorities say

Since his daughter’s disappearance on Dec. 2, Stern said he held out hope that maybe she just wanted some time away. Investigators floated other theories – that she committed suicide, she was abducted or she ran away.

Wwhen detectives told him Wednesday night that Sarah was dead, Stern said he wasn’t prepared to hear those words. Her death still is incomprehensible to him. At least for now, without finding her, he said.

“It was better with Sarah being missing. Maybe she had left without telling anybody. Maybe she just wanted to get away,” he said. “I didn’t think she was killed, murdered. It’s just a horrible thing to hear.”

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said McAtasney strangled Sarah Stern on Dec. 2 at her Neptune City home while he robbed her of thousands of dollars. He said Taylor – at McAtasney’s request – helped dump her body over the side of the Route 35 bridge into the Shark River in Belmar early the following morning.

McAtasney is charged with murder, felony murder, conspiracy, hindering apprehension and desecration of human remains. Taylor is charged with conspiracy, hindering apprehension and desecration of human remains. Both are being held in the Monmouth County jail pending detention hearings in the coming weeks.

“Without physically finding Sarah, it’s still difficult for me to process all this,” Stern said. “It’s a hard thing to go through. None of it makes any sense.”

Stern grew up in the same community and attended Neptune High School with McAtasney and Taylor, according to school records.

Graduating in 2015, Stern played softball and was on the swim team while McAtasney was on the school swim team and Taylor was on the track-and-field team, the records show.

Patti Sapone | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com New Jersey State Police search for body of missing Sarah Stern near the route 35 bridge over the Shark River in Belmar. (Patti Sapone | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com) The order is Mayor Steve Fulop’s 38th since he became mayor four years ago.

JERSEY CITY — Blasting the tone of anti-illegal immigration sentiment coming from the nation’s capital, Mayor Steve Fulop today signed an aggressive executive order intended to make Jersey City a true “sanctuary city” for immigrants who have entered the country illegally.

The 10-page order, Fulop’s 39th since he became mayor in 2013, is expansive, barring city cops from honoring immigration detainer requests from U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement; prohibiting federal immigration and border protection agents from accessing city facilities or property without a warrant; bestowing benefits like the city’s paid sick leave mandate on all residents regardless of immigration status; and more.

Fulop, a Democrat hoping to be re-elected to a second term in November in this heavily Democratic city with a large foreign-born population, did not mention President Trump by name but repeatedly criticized “today’s climate” and made veiled references to Trump’s recent executive orders targeting illegal immigration and refugees.

“We won’t be bullied and we won’t be mistreated,” Fulop said during the brief City Hall ceremony, where he was surrounded by local elected officials and representatives from immigrant and labor groups. “We’re going to stand by the values that are important to us.”

The City Council has twice before, in 1996 and again last year after Trump was elected president, passed resolutions that said Jersey City is a sanctuary or safe haven for undocumented immigrants. But advocates have told The Jersey Journal those measures are largely ceremonial.

The executive order signed today is as aggressive a stance as a New Jersey city can take “without tripping over federal or state laws,” according to Johanna Calle, program coordinator with the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice.

READ THE ORDER

Trump on Jan. 25 issued an executive order that threatens to cut off some federal funds to sanctuary cities. Yesterday Gov. Chris Christie said he would be Trump’s “willing partner” on this issue. Fulop today called the Republican governor a political opportunist, noting Christie once took a softer stance on illegal immigration.

“We don’t believe that that legally can be done,” Fulop said of Trump’s threat to cut off federal funding. “I feel pretty comfortable that they’ll be met in court and met in court aggressively.”

Trump’s order doesn’t name any cities or specify what actions a city would have to take to be classified as a sanctuary city in line for a loss of federal funds. Calle said her group believes cities that want to protect their immigrant population should act now.

“We can’t wait until we figure out what he’s doing,” she said.

In 2007, New Jersey’s attorney general issued a directive that requires all law enforcement officers who make arrests for indictable crimes to inquire about an arrestee’s citizenship, nationality and immigrant status. James Shea, the city’s public safety director, and Fulop indicated they believe that directive is a guideline that Jersey City doesn’t necessarily have to follow.

“They’re guidelines. They’re not law,” Fulop said.

Shea said it wouldn’t make sense for one set of guidelines to cover how every municipality in New Jersey operates.

A spokesman for the attorney general declined to comment.

Reena Rose Sibayan | The Jersey Journal Joined by council members, local officials, and labor and immigration advocates, Mayor Steve Fulop signs an executive order codifying Jersey City's Sanctuary City status and putting into place a concrete policy preventing city resources from being used on the enforcement of federal immigration law, at City Hall on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (Reena Rose Sibayan | The Jersey Journal)

Authorities say electrical inspector Michael Perkins took bribes from a State Police informant.

TRENTON – A former electrical code inspector for an Ocean County town was sentenced to three years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to bribery charges, authorities said.

Mitchell B. Perkins, a code inspector in Lakewood Township, took bribes from contractors to fast-track inspections and in at least one case approved electrical work sight unseen, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

According to state authorities, Perkins accepted four $300 bribes from an electrical contractor working as an informant for the State Police in 2015.

Police said Perkins later returned the first payment, but kept the other three.

Authorities claim that before the payments, Perkins had “inordinately delayed inspections of the contractor’s works sites,” but picked up the pace after he received the payments.

The state’s investigation later found Perkins had been taking bribes going back to 1997, authorities claim.

He pleaded guilty in December to a charge of second-degree conspiracy to commit bribery and is now barred from public employee, according to Attorney General Christopher Porrino.

S.P. Sullivan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com Michael Perkins.

Soneca Guadara, 47, was charged after police were called to her home on a report of an intoxicated juvenile.

FRANKLIN LAKES – A fashion designer and former beauty queen was arrested after police determined an alcohol-fueled party involving juveniles had taken place at her home, authorities said.

Soneca Guadara, 47, of Summit Avenue, was charged with maintaining a nuisance and leaving property in custody of another where alcohol was being served to minors, according to Capt. John Bakelaar of the Franklin Lakes Police Department.

Mrs. Bergen County Soneca Guadara pictures,’alcohol-fueled party with ten minors https://t.co/1oo5QzMYAS pic.twitter.com/uCuvK0He7m — infowe (@infowe) February 1, 2017

Police were called to Guadara’s home about 8 p.m. last Friday on a report of an “intoxicated, possibly unconscious juvenile,” Bakelaar said in a statement.

“Officers determined that alcohol was being served at the residence and nine additional juveniles were present,” Bakelaar said.Bakelaar said the owner of the home – Guadara – was charged after an “on-scene investigation.” Police said it was not clear whether Guadara was home at the time.

According to Bergen.com, Guadara served as Mrs. Bergen County as recently as 2013. She is currently a fashion designer and stylist blogger, according to her website, “Style by Soneca.”

Guadara did not return a voicemail message left on her cellphone Friday.

Anthony G. Attrino | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Kyle Rogers, 30, of Flemington, is facing heroin possession charges after being arrested on Feb. 1, 2017, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

FLEMINGTON – Kyle Rogers, 30, a borough resident is facing heroin possession charges after being arrested on Wednesday, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

Rogers was found with 150 decks of heroin with a value of $1,000, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns, III said.

His vehicle was also seized as a forfeiture, according to a news release. Rogers was released on his own recognizance pending his first court appearance.

The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, & Narcotics Task Force, the Hunterdon County K9 Unit and the Raritan Township Police Department, it was stated in the release.

“I would like to thank the members of the Raritan Township Police Department for their valuable assistance during this investigation,” Kearns said.

Rogers arrest was jointly announced by Kearns, Chief of Detectives John J. Kuczynski and Raritan Township Police Chief Glenn Tabasko.

Shooting left 17-year-old wounded.

NEWARK — Police on Friday arrested a Newark man who was wanted in a shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy and a separate armed street robbery days apart in August, authorities said.

Aquil Baldwin, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, robbery and weapons offenses. Members of the city police division’s Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Baldwin without incident, according to Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

Baldwin is accused of shooting the teen Aug. 6 at the Georgia King Village apartment complex, according to authorities. The teen was treated for non life-threatening injuries at University Hospital.

Ten days later, police said Baldwin also robbed a 60-year-old man near Market Street and Springfield Avenue. The man flagged down officers on patrol and reported he was robbed by an armed man who took his cash as the victim left a bank.

City detectives determined Baldwin was a suspect in both crimes and authorities issued a warrant for his arrest, Ambrose added.

A woman who lives in the apartment where Baldwin was arrested, identified as Malikah Roberts, 35, of Newark, was also charged with hindering apprehension, police said.

Noah Cohen | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com Aquil Baldwin, 25 (Photo: Dept. of Public Safety)

Caleb J. Serrano, 32 of New York, New York, was killed at 5 a.m. when a garbage truck making a left turn on to Avenue C from 55th Street struck him at the crosswalk.

BAYONNE — The man who was fatally struck by a garbage truck early this morning has been identified as a 32-year-old New York City resident.

Caleb J. Serrano was killed at 5 a.m. when a garbage truck making a left turn onto Avenue C from 55th Street struck him at the crosswalk, according to Hudson County Sheriff Frank Schillari.

The 2004 MAC garbage truck — operated by Suburban Disposal Inc. out of Fairfield — was being driven by an 44-year-old Union City man.

The truck driver remained on scene with the vehicle after the incident, according to the Schillari. No charges or summonses have been issued to the driver, authorities said.

Suburban Disposal could not be reached for comment today.

It remains unclear what Serrano was doing in Bayonne, according to J.P. Escobar, a spokesman for the Hudson County Sheriff’s office. The crash remains under investigation by the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Residents in the area of Avenue C expressed shock when they heard about the accident. Many of them were still sleeping when the fatal incident occurred. Others recalled waking up to an array of flashing lights.

“It was really shocking,” said an Avenue C resident who saw Serrano’s body in the street.

Residents also expressed their concerns over speeding on the often busy Avenue C.

“They really need to enforce the slow signs around here,” said Frank, who lives on Avenue C at 55th Street. “Cars will just zoom up and down here all the time.”

Some residents said they see cars run red lights on an almost daily basis.

“Sit out here for 10 minutes, I’m sure you’ll see several cars (running red lights),” said John Manuel, another resident of Avenue C. “The cops are on them, but you can’t catch everybody.”

]]>

http://www.nj.com/hudson/index.ssf/2017/02/new_york_city_man_struck_and_killed_by_garbage_tru.html



Corey McDonald | The Jersey Journal



]]>

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-N.J.), and state Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy co-authored the analysis.

By Bill Pascrell Jr. and Phil Murphy

Americans have long operated under the principle that we all should pay taxes proportionately, based on our individual means.

But many in Washington now want to flip that idea on its head, charging forward to cut taxes to the bone for those with top incomes and claim that it “trickles down.” This theory, which drove the 2001 and 2003 Bush tax cuts, has never been proven to spur economic growth or create jobs to broaden the middle class.

What this kind of tax policy does do is fatten the pockets of the already wealthy and deepen our deficit. We’ve seen this play at both the federal and state levels.

The “trickle down” Bush tax cuts failed to fulfill the promise of middle-class relief, yet today’s House Republicans haven’t seemed to have learned their lesson. Republicans have released a tax plan that – spoiler alert – is simply more of the same: tax cuts at the top.

We are facing record income inequality, yet the Republican tax plan would be a massive wealth transfer from the least able to the top earners. It would give a stunning $1.3 million windfall, on average, to the top one-tenth of one percent of income earners while the bottom 80 percent would not see any noticeable change in their after-tax income at all.

New Jersey would be hit particularly hard by this plan, so it is time we speak up not only for America, but for New Jersey.

If anyone tells you that giving millionaires a tax cut helps the middle class, remind them how well Gov. Chris Christie’s tax plans have worked out. But this new House scheme would go further than even Christie has dared by getting rid of the deduction for state and local taxes: in other words, eliminating the ability of middle class families to deduct their property taxes on their federal returns. Gutting the property tax deduction is nothing but a tax increase on New Jersey families.

The plan also would reduce the number of homeowners eligible for the mortgage interest deduction, which adds value and stability to our housing market. Living in a state with some of the highest housing prices in the country, New Jersey residents know what a critical benefit this is. The GOP plan also would eliminate interest expensing and remove the deductibility for municipal bonds, both of which are tools critical to investments in cities like Paterson and Camden.

Even after important existing deductions and credits are removed, the Republican plan would still blast a massive $3.1 trillion hole in our budget in the first 10 years. So, one has to wonder, are Republicans planning to add these trillions of dollars to the deficit, or should New Jerseyans be bracing for massive cuts to the benefits and programs they care about and rely on?

Congressional Republicans should not be meddling with our tax code at the expense of our state and the middle class. To combat this, we need leaders in Trenton and fighters in Washington who will recommit to the idea of tax fairness. The tax code is no place for partisan politics or state-by-state favoritism.

Bill Pascrell, Jr., a Democratic Congressman representing New Jersey’s 9th District, is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Phil Murphy, a Democrat, is a candidate for New Jersey governor.

Enrique Lavin | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com Republicans have released a tax plan that – spoiler alert – is simply more of the same: tax cuts at the top. (Matt Rourke | Associated Press)

The former biotech executive wrote an article last month offering Trump advice on picking a new Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

TEANECK — A Fairleigh Dickinson University official who wrote a book critical of the Food and Drug Administration is one of President Donald Trump’s top choices to lead the federal agency, reports say.

Joseph Gulfo, executive director of Fairleigh Dickinson’s Rothman Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, is one of the names being vetted for the FDA commissioner job, according to the political website The Hill and several pharmaceutical industry publications.

Gulfo did not respond to requests to comment on the reports.

However, last week the Bergen County native used his Twitter page to retweet stories about his name being floated for the job. Fairleigh Dickinson officials also posted links to a story about the possibility of Gulfo being named FDA commissioner on the school’s official social media accounts and website.

Colleges reassure students after Trump ban

Other possible candidates for the job include Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA deputy director currently working on Trump’s transition team, and Jim O’Neill, managing director at Mithril Capital Management and a frequent critic of the FDA, the reports said.

FDU’s @josephgulfo is on President Trump’s short list to head the FDA https://t.co/NRF1iM1S07 pic.twitter.com/3zb6bkeUru — Fairleigh Dickinson (@FDUWhatsNew) January 25, 2017

Gulfo, a former biotech executive and entrepreneur, has written frequently about how to reform the FDA, the Maryland-based federal agency that oversees food safety and the approval of drugs. Last month, he wrote an article offering Trump advice on picking a new FDA chief.

“If he truly wants to reform the FDA to put greater focus on the need of patients for new and innovative medical products, his new commissioner absolutely must be a strong leader who can reverse the culture of fear and inertia that has hamstrung the delivery of innovative medical products to patients,” Gulfo wrote.

Gulfo, 53, grew up in Haworth and earned his medical degree from New Jersey Medical School at the former University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (now part of Rutgers University). He also holds a master’s in business administration from Seton Hall University, according to his bio.

Before his appointment at Fairleigh Dickinson in 2015, he spent more than 25 years in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. He wrote a book, titled “Innovation Breakdown: How the FDA and Wall Street Cripple Medical Advances,” after his own battles with the agency as his company tried to get a medical device approved.

Kelly Heyboer | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com US President Donald Trump speaks at the beginning of a meeting with lawmakers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House February 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SmialowskiBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Disgraced coach admitted stealing money using school-issued ATM card.

TRENTON — A former head track and field coach implicated in a scandal at Essex County College is headed to prison after admitting he stole tens of thousands of dollars from his team.

Michael Smart, 62, was sentenced to three years in state prison after pleading guilty in December to a charge of second-degree theft by unlawful taking, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

A celebrated coach who led the public school’s teams to numerous championships and sent several athletes to the U.S. Olympics, his questionable spending using a college-issued debit card raised flags within the college in 2015, prompting a state investigation.

Authorities from the state Division of Criminal Justice say Smart admitted stealing money using the card between 2012 and 2015, often withdrawing cash at ATMs and depositing it into his personal bank account.

“For him to steal from that budget – which amounted to stealing from his athletes – was a terrible betrayal,” Attorney General Christopher Porrino said in a statement following the sentencing.

Authorities claim Smart stole as much as $150,000 from the school. However, his attorney, Joseph Rotella, said Smart admitted only stealing “more than $75,000″ and had disputed the state’s claims about the total sum.

Essex County College mired in scandal

The veteran coach had been charged after the State Comptroller and the Essex County Office of Inspector General referred the case to the attorney general following a probe into questionable financial practices at the public two-year institution.

An internal report from the college obtained by NJ Advance Media last year showed Smart could not account for “tens of thousands” in spending using the card.

The state investigation later found Smart would often draw the per-ATM-machine maximum of $700 several times in a given day. Other times, authorities said, he “either inflated the costs of an event or requested money for events that the track team did not attend.”

For example, according to authorities, he would request between $1,000 and $1,500 from the school to cover entry fees for events that charged far less than that, or even charged no entry fee at all.

He has since been permanently barred from public employment and must pay $100,000 in restitution, according to state authorities and his attorney.

S.P. Sullivan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com Former Essex County College coach Michael Smart.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation said federal actions could hurt the New Jersey fishing industry.

WASHINGTON — Efforts to designate a canyon off the Maryland coast as a national marine sanctuary that could have restricted fishing areas near South Jersey have been dropped.

The National Aquarium announced it was withdrawing its request for the Baltimore Canyon, an area located less than 70 miles from the Maryland coast, to become the nation’s first urban sanctuary.

“Although we believe national marine sanctuary designation would provide an unprecedented opportunity to protect a national treasure and inspire young minds, we have determined that the timing is not right for this nomination,” said John Racanelli, chief executive of the aquarium, which is located in Baltimore.

Feds asked to back off fishing limits

The request drew opposition from members of the New Jersey congressional delegation, who said the designation could restrict or ban fishing off the South Jersey coast.

“This is a big win for our fishing industry and I’m so glad I had the opportunity to protect New Jersey’s fishermen,” said Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-3rd Dist.).

MacArthur and Reps. Frank LoBiondo (R-2nd Dist.) and Chris Smith (R-4th Dist.) were among the House members who wrote to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in opposition to the request.

“National marine sanctuaries do not contain any legal protections for the fishermen who have been fishing the waters surrounding the sanctuaries for decades,” the lawmakers wrote.

Environmentalists, though, said a marine sanctuary would protect the area from projects such as offshore drilling or a liquified natural gas facility. President Donald Trump has called for removing federal restrictions on oil and gas drilling and has called climate change a hoax.

“Marine sanctuaries are like underwater natural parks,” said Jeff Tittel, director of the Sierra Club’s New Jersey chapter. “The whole purpose is to protect the entire ecosystem.

In addition, it helps guard against overfishing, which could lead to stringent limits or even a moratorium on fishing, he said.

“What’s good about marine sanctuaries is they allow the fish to recover,” Tittel said.

LoBiondo also is in the midst of a dispute with another agency. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission told New Jersey fishermen they could bag just three summer flounders at least 19 inches long, compared with the 2016 limits of five fish at least 18 inches in length.

“It is absolutely absurd that New Jersey fishermen are arbitrarily subjected to these draconian cuts when those from neighboring states are free to pillage our waters at more favorable limits,” LoBiondo said.

LoBiondo was joined in his opposition by MacArthur, U.S. Sens. Robert Menendez and Cory Booker (D-N.J) and Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-6th Dist.).

“These cuts are a body blow to the recreational fishing industry in New Jersey,” Pallone said. “Too many anglers and their families are going to suffer because of them.”

The commission’s management board said that summer flounder was being overfished and therefore needed to both reduce the amount of fish being caught but ensure that fishermen could continue to make a living.

“By our action, we struck a balance,” board chairman Mike Luisi said.

The state’s recreational fishing industry contributes over $1 billion to the New Jersey economy and directly supports 20,000 jobs, Pallone said.

Hayden Balboa, 24, of Washington Township, has been identified as the victim of a fatal industrial accident that happened on Feb. 2, 2017.

LEBANON TWP. – A Warren County man has been identified as the victim of a fatal accident that happened on Thursday.

Hayden Balboa, 24, of Washington Township, owner of Califon-based SMY Landscape Services, died from injuries suffered while operating a wood chipper at a residence on Musconetcong Road on Thursday afternoon, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns, III said.

High Bridge Fire and Rescue and paramedics from Hunterdon Medical Center in Raritan Township responded, it was stated in a news release. The accident was investigated by the prosecutor’s office and township police, Kearns and Police Chief Jack Gale said.

“This appears to be a tragic accident and our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Balboa during this difficult time,” Kearns said.

According to SMY Landscape Services’ website and Facebook page, the company started in 2008. Balboa is listed as a 2010 graduate of Voorhees High School in Glen Gardner, according to NJ Advance Media archives.

Craig Turpin | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

The township has until later this month to decide if it wants to join Gloucester County EMS this year.

FRANKLIN TWP. — The township will soon make a decision on whether to continue with its local ambulance service or join the Gloucester County EMS.

The county freeholder board voted this week to extend a shared-services agreement to provide ambulance service to the township until March 31 after the township sought help last year because of response issues with the local volunteer squad.

The county has given the township a Feb. 17 deadline to indicate if they want to join Gloucester County EMS full-time this year. This would allow the county time to budget for this additional responsibility, county officials said.

The township has formed a task force to review its options.

All county taxpayers support the Gloucester County EMS, whether their town uses the service or not. Municipalities pay no additional charge for the service. If Franklin Township decides to pursue the county option, it would be the 18th town to join.

The township and county originally signed a 90-day shared services agreement last fall because of issues the township ambulance squad had with responding to calls, township officials said. Former Mayor Sheryl Neely said at the time that the squad was having problems getting to calls because of low volunteer enrollment and medical issues among members.

This week’s approval was the second extension to the agreement.

Supporters of the Township of Franklin Ambulance Corps launched a change.org petition last year asking the township to stick with the volunteer organization. The petition author indicted the squad had been going through “some stressful and difficult times recently.”

Monroe squad loses vehicles in dispute over emergency response

The township committee voted in January to form a task force to review all options and decide whether to stick with the local ambulance corps or go with the county service, township administrator Nancy Brent said.

Task force participants include township committee members, representatives from the local ambulance squad and local residents with backgrounds in finance and experience in generating volunteer support.

“The township committee is determined not to rush this,” Brent said. “It’s an important decision and they want to make sure they make the right one.”

The township wanted to give the local squad a chance to expand its volunteer base and “get where they needed to be,” she said, stressing the squad’s many years of service in the community. “It’s been a very important part of our town for a very long time,” Brent said.

Gloucester County EMS currently provides Franklin Township with basic life support services from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and on weekends from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. Millville Rescue Squad provides ambulance service weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Matt Gray | For NJ.com

Sanjiv Kumar, owner of Schuyler Diner, reported his credit cards stolen after buying supplies.

LYNDHURST – The owner of Schuyler Diner is facing theft charges for allegedly buying restaurant supplies on his credit cards and then later reporting the cards stolen, police said Friday.

Sanjiv Kumar, 46, of Paramus, was arrested following an investigation that began in June 2014, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth R. Ehrenberg said in a statement.

Kumar made purchases of restaurant supplies on his own credit cards. Several months later, he would contact the Paramus Police Department to report the cards were stolen and fraudulently used to make unauthorized purchases of restaurant supplies, Ehrenberg said.

“The total value of the fraudulent activity on his credit cards was in excess of $138,000,” Ehrenberg said.

The chief said most of the purchases were made at Restaurant Depot stores, which are wholesale cash-and-carry food suppliers for independent restaurants and caterers.

Ehrenberg said Kumar made false claims to police on four occasions.

Paramus Police Detective Robert Brack, assisted by white-collar crime Detective John Misskerg from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office conducted “an extensive examination of these reported crimes,” Ehrenberg said.

Target ball crashes into SUV

Kumar was arrested last Friday at Paramus police headquarters and charged with theft by deception, hindering apprehension or prosecution and giving false statements to authorities.

Ehrenberg said Kumar was booked, processed and released on his own recognizance.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the case to call Paramus police at 201-262-3400, ext. 1398.

Anthony G. Attrino | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

