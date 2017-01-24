New Jersey school closings, delayed openings (Tuesday, January 24, 2017)



Soggy conditions, road closures and other problems related to the nor’easter that swept across New Jersey Monday night have forced some schools to announce delayed openings and closures for Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to individual district Web sites and WABC 7 New York, as well as News 12 New Jersey.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Brigantine public schools, 2-hour delayed start

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Bass River Township, New Gretna, 2-hour delay

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Henry Hudson RSD (2-hour delay)

Atlantic Highlands (10 a.m. start)

Highlands Boro schools, 2-hour delayed start

Monmouth Beach Elementary, 9:45 a.m.

MORRIS COUNTY

Click here to see Morris County delayed openings-closures

OCEAN COUNTY

Barnegat Township schools

Lacey Township schools

Lighthouse Christian Academy, 2-hour delayed start

Little Egg Harbor Township,m 9:50 a.m.

Long Beach Island, two-hour delayed start

Manahawkin Methodist preschool, 11 a.m. start

PASSAIC COUNTY

West Milford public schools

SUSSEX COUNTY

Click here for Sussex County school information

UNION COUNTY

Honor Ridge Academy, Clark, two-hour delayed start

Paul Milo may be reached at pmilo@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter@PaulMilo2. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

