New Jersey school closings, delayed openings (Tuesday, January 24, 2017)

Soggy conditions, road closures and other problems related to the nor’easter that swept across New Jersey Monday night have forced some schools to announce delayed openings and closures for Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to individual district Web sites and WABC 7 New York, as well as News 12 New Jersey. 

This list will be updated as more information becomes available. 

ATLANTIC COUNTY 

Brigantine public schools, 2-hour delayed start 

BURLINGTON COUNTY 

Bass River Township, New Gretna, 2-hour delay

MONMOUTH COUNTY 

Henry Hudson RSD (2-hour delay) 

Atlantic Highlands (10 a.m. start) 

Highlands Boro schools, 2-hour delayed start 

Monmouth Beach Elementary, 9:45 a.m. 

MORRIS COUNTY 

Click here to see Morris County delayed openings-closures 

OCEAN COUNTY 

Barnegat Township schools 

Lacey Township schools 

Lighthouse Christian Academy, 2-hour delayed start 

Little Egg Harbor Township,m 9:50 a.m. 

Long Beach Island, two-hour delayed start 

Manahawkin Methodist preschool, 11 a.m. start 

PASSAIC COUNTY 

West Milford public schools 

SUSSEX COUNTY 

Click here for Sussex County school information 

UNION COUNTY 

Honor Ridge Academy, Clark, two-hour delayed start 

Published at Tue, 24 Jan 2017 02:50:41 +0000

