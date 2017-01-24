New Jersey school closings, delayed openings (Tuesday, January 24, 2017)
Soggy conditions, road closures and other problems related to the nor’easter that swept across New Jersey Monday night have forced some schools to announce delayed openings and closures for Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to individual district Web sites and WABC 7 New York, as well as News 12 New Jersey.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Brigantine public schools, 2-hour delayed start
BURLINGTON COUNTY
Bass River Township, New Gretna, 2-hour delay
MONMOUTH COUNTY
Henry Hudson RSD (2-hour delay)
Atlantic Highlands (10 a.m. start)
Highlands Boro schools, 2-hour delayed start
Monmouth Beach Elementary, 9:45 a.m.
MORRIS COUNTY
Click here to see Morris County delayed openings-closures
OCEAN COUNTY
Barnegat Township schools
Lacey Township schools
Lighthouse Christian Academy, 2-hour delayed start
Little Egg Harbor Township,m 9:50 a.m.
Long Beach Island, two-hour delayed start
Manahawkin Methodist preschool, 11 a.m. start
PASSAIC COUNTY
West Milford public schools
SUSSEX COUNTY
Click here for Sussex County school information
UNION COUNTY
Honor Ridge Academy, Clark, two-hour delayed start
