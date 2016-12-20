New Milford settles lawsuit, allowing 14-acre development



NEW MILFORD — The borough council voted Wednesday to settle a court battle with a developer and allow the construction of a shopping center on a 14-acre lot.

The fight has divided New Milford residents. The vote was 3-3 after a five-hour meeting, with Mayor Ann Subrizi casting the tie-breaking vote.

The council could have continued to fight S. Hekemian Group, the developer, in court, allow the shopping center or allow the construction of hundreds of apartments. Subrizi said the shopping center was the best option for New Milford.

The borough was forced into the choice by its state affordable housing requirements, she said.

“The affordable housing must be met,” Subrizi said. “Mark my words.”

The settlement allows Hekemian to build a shopping center with a ShopRite and bank. The company also plans to donate part of the 14-acre lot to the borough and $800,000 for construction and maintenance of an athletic field.

Hekemian will replace the existing New Milford ShopRite, a little more than a mile south of the 14-acre lot, with 145 units of multifamily housing, 27 of which will be priced below market rates. The settlement will also absolve New Milford of its state affordable housing requirements until 2025.

The developer filed a “builder’s remedy” lawsuit against New Milford in 2013 after the zoning board rejected its plans for the shopping center. Hekemian could have also built as many as 750 apartments, a red-line option of such lawsuits that would force New Milford to meet its affordable housing requirements.

Many residents opposed the shopping center, over fears that it will cause traffic problems and force New Milford to spend money on street, safety and sidewalk improvements.

Michael Gadaleta, a former council president, said the borough should continue to contest the shopping center in court.

“We fight like Americans, like we’re used to fighting and we stand up for ourselves,” he said.

Some residents said they would prefer housing.

“I would much rather see a 5-story apartment building down the street from me than a ShopRite with tons of traffic coming in and all the trucks and problems coming with it,” Roy Williams, a Summit Avenue resident, said.

Without the settlement, the New Milford would likely have to provide as many as 288 affordable housing units, borough planner Paul Grygiel said. The borough also wouldn’t get a much-needed athletic field, Subrizi said.

However, the field is to be located in a 100-year flood zone, and will be prone to flooding, like other fields in New Milford, according to the borough engineer.

Councilwoman Hedy Grant criticized Subrizi for trying to rush through the vote before the end of year. The terms of two the councilmen who voted in favor of the agreement, Dominic Colucci and Diego Robalino, Republicans like Subrizi, end in January, to be replaced by Democrats.

The council held three special meetings to debate the matter in December, a month when normally only one meeting is held.

“The new council members were elected for a reason,” Grant said.

Communities across the state are facing similar builder’s remedy lawsuits as they are forced to meet their state affordable housing requirements.

“Towns are doing things they’ve never had to do before,” Colucci said.

Subrizi said New Milford could only make the best of the situation.

“For all the people who lived across from a vacant lot all these years, I’m sorry,” she said.

Published at Thu, 22 Dec 2016 04:55:13 +0000