New on TV this week: 'Fortitude,' 'MST3000' reboot, 'The Great War' miniseries

You probably never even heard of 2015’s Arctic-set murder mystery “Fortitude,”because you probably never heard of Pivot, the fledgling cable network on which it aired. Now Pivot is gone, but “Fortitude” persists, returning for a second season on Amazon, once again starring Richard Dormer (Beric Dondarrion from “Game of Thrones”), who plays Dan Anderssen, the sheriff of this far-flung glacial outpost suddenly beset by murder, disappearances and a plague of prehistoric wasps. The second season adds Dennis Quaid as a fisherman with a terminally ill wife played by Michelle Fairley (another “Game of Thrones” alum), and kicks off with another grisly murder while Anderssen is MIA following the events of the first season finale, which you can start streaming on Amazon now. (Season two starts streaming Friday)

What else is new this week:

“Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the reboot you didn’t know you wanted, lands on Netflix (props to the fans of the ’90s cult series for contributing to the Kickstarter), with creator Joel Hodgson behind the scenes and comedian Jonah Ray as the new host with assists from Felicia Day and Patton Oswalt and guest appearances from Jerry Seinfeld and Mark Hamill, among others. In case you’re not familiar with the premise, it’s like a lo-fi version of live-tweeting terrible sci fi movie alongside robot puppets, with the revival retaining the low-budget feel. (Stars streaming Friday)

The so-called Greatest Generation fought in World II, but PBS’s new three-night miniseries “The Great War” argues that it was World War I that shaped modern America and the 20th century, planting the seeds for the civil rights movement and feminism and sowing xenophobia, paranoia, public protest and discord that represented, in the words of one talking head, the greatest suppression of free speech the country has ever seen. So far. (April 10-12, 9 p.m.)

