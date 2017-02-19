New on TV this week: Post-Norma 'Bates Motel,' 'Blacklist: Redemption'



Fifty-seven-year old spoiler alert: Norman Bates’ mother is dead! A&E’s “Bates Motel” is finally catching up to the Alfred Hitchcock classic in its fifth and final season. When last we saw Norman (Freddie Highmore), he had failed in his planned matricide-suicide (well, the matricide worked), and after the funeral, dug up his mother’s body and brought Norma (Vera Farmiga) back to the motel. This season introduces the femme fatale Marion Crane (stunt-casting alert: Rihanna) and presumably the events of the film, although the show has introduced such rich secondary characters that there’s no telling exactly how final season will unfold. (Monday, 10 p.m.)

What else is new this week:

[embedded content]

Based on the Tony-winning musical “Million Dollar Quartet,” CMT’s “Sun Records” miniseries follows Memphis record producer Sam Phillips (Chad Michael Murray) as he helps invent rock and roll in the 1950s. Look for Elvis Presley (Drake Milligan), B.B. King (Castro Coleman), Ike Turner (Kerry Holliday) and Carl Perkins (Dustin Ingram) as they navigate their way through sudden fame and the decade’s social upheavals. (Thursday, 10 p.m.)

[embedded content]

NBC’s “The Blacklist” gets a spinoff in “The Blacklist: Redemption,” with Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) leaving to work with a covert mercenary group led by Scottie Hargrave (Famke Janssen) whom he knows is his mother — but he hasn’t seen fit to share that intel with her, which may result in some awkward sexual tension! Terry O’Quinn (“Lost”) will guest star as Tom’s father. (Thursday, 10 p.m.)

