New trial ordered in deli owner killing over rejection of black jurors



UNION — A man convicted of killing the owner of a township deli in 2009 will get a new trial because prosecutors rejected three potential black jurors, an appeals court has ruled.

Daivon K. Brinson, 28, was serving a 24-year sentence in the stabbing death of Mohinder Singh, the owner of Three Stooges Deli, on Nov. 30, 2009.

A three-judge appeals court on Wednesday overturned Brinson’s conviction and ordered a new trial because prosecutors turned away three black jurors. The Union County prosecutor in the case offered a race-neutral reason for rejecting only one of the three jurors, the appellate panel wrote in its decision.

Brinson was convicted at trial in 2012 of aggravated manslaughter and possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose. The jury found him not guilty of murder, felony murder and robbery charges.

Prosecutors said Brinson stabbed Singh 13 times during an attempted robbery and ran away after he was injured, leaving a trail of blood from the deli to a relative’s home.

Brinson maintained his innocence and argued that a third man had entered the deli, stabbed Singh to death and injured Brinson when he tried to stop the attack.

A customer found Singh, an Indian immigrant, dead near a freezer in the back of the store on the day of the attack, according to court records. Police found the deli in disarray and saw blood on the walls and throughout the store.

Officers followed a trail of blood out of the store and found a blood-stained jacket in the yard of a nearby house and a bloody knife next to that yard, according to court records. They also saw a pool of blood on the porch of an abandoned house nearby, court records state.

Brinson was arrested and charged in the killing on Dec. 8, 2009.

Brinson’s defense attorney challenged his conviction arguing prosecutors rejected potential jurors based on their race.

During jury selection, the defense protested prosecutors’ exclusion of the three black jurors — two men and one woman.

But the appellate panel ruled the trial court judge failed to follow the proper procedures to make sure prosecutors were not excluding based on race and that the prosecutors had given a race-neutral reason for rejecting only one of the three jurors.

The racial make-up of the potential jurors and of the final jury were not documented, the appellate decision says.

Marisa Iati may be reached at miati@njadvancemedia.com.

Published at Thu, 20 Apr 2017 14:22:14 +0000