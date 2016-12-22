Newark firefighters, cops hand out thousands of toys to city youth



NEWARK— Santas wearing badges and traveling in fire trucks spent Friday handing out more than 5,000 presents to city children.

The Newark fire and police departments teamed up to hand out the dolls, games and other goodies to city youth. Truckloads of the toys were stored at the NFD’s Orange Street facility before the first-responders headed out into the city.

Police officers, stationed at the ShopRite on Springfield Avenue, at Broad and Market streets and other locations, set up “traffic stops,” pulling over cars with children inside. But instead of a ticket, the young passengers each received a gift.

Police precincts and firehouses also identified families in need. Firefighters were seen delivering packages to those homes in the city Friday.

A number of fire and police organizations donated to the effort, as did the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.

