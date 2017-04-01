Newark man arrested on gun, drug charges



ROXBURY — The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Roxbury police carried out an investigation that led to the arrest of a 41-year-old Newark man who was allegedly dealing drugs in Morris and surrounding counties, Prosecutor Fredric Knapp said in a statement Friday.

Terrance T. Clemens faces five drug charges as well as a charge of possession of a weapon while prohibited. During the investigation, authorities also seized 200 grams of cocaine, a gun loaded with hollow-point bullets, $17,000 in cash and a vehicle used to transport drugs, Knapp said.

Clemens was being held in the Morris County Jail pending a court appearance.

