Newark police arrest 3 on gun charges



NEWARK — Newark police arrested three men in two separate incidents for allegedly having guns on Friday.

The first incident occurred at 1:20 p.m., when police were called to the Family Dollar Store on Bergen Street on a report of a person with a weapon, said city Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

The caller reported two men with guns entered the store and began shoplifting, he said.

The two suspects later returned to the store and were arrested without incident, he said.

They were identified as Joshua Lugo, 19, of Easton, PA, and Raheem Peebles, 27, of Newark. Both men were charged with unlawful possession of a loaded .22 caliber handgun and shoplifting, Ambrose said.

In the second incident, Victor Lopez, 36, of Newark was charged with possession of a loaded .38-caliber handgun, Ambrose said.

He said a concerned citizen alerted police around 10:50 p.m. that two men in Zeyne Unisex Salon on Mount Prospect Avenue had handguns.

When police arrived, they found Lopez there with the gun, he said. Lopez was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of prohibited weapons and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession.

The second suspect remains at large, Ambrose said.

Ambrose urged anyone with information about this incident or any other crime to call the department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Published at Sat, 18 Feb 2017 16:16:47 +0000