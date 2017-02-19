Newark police seek car that fled shooting



NEWARK — Detectives are seeking to identify the occupants of a car that fled a shooting and crash scene in Newark early Saturday, authorities said.

City police were called to a report of gunfire shortly before 4 a.m. near Clinton and Elizabeth Avenues, where the shooting victim had crashed his vehicle into a fence at an Exxon gas station, according to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

The injured man was treated for his wounds and released from University Hospital, authorities said.

‘Selfless’ cop thanked by suspect after frigid river rescue (VIDEO)

Surveillance camera footage captured a black Audi used by the suspects, according to the public safety director. Police released a photo of the car Saturday.

Ambrose urged anyone with information about the occupants of the Audi to call the police division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tipline at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). Authorities said all anonymous tips are kept confidential and could lead to a reward.

Noah Cohen may be reached at ncohen@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @noahyc and on Facebook. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 19 Feb 2017 03:26:00 +0000