Newark police seek man who burglarized chicken restaurant



NEWARK— Police are asking the public’s help in finding a man who broke into a restaurant last week.

The suspect enter Ambassador Fish and Chicken, 362 South Orange Ave., around 5 a.m. Feb. 22. He entered the business by climbing through a hole in the floor of an apartment above.

He was wearing a black puffy coat with a baseball-type cap featuring the word “Money” in multiple colors. Once inside, it appears that the suspect had removed the black puffy coat and baseball cap and replaced it with a blue, skully-type hat with a pom-pom on top that covered his mouth and chin. Inside, he was also wearing a thin jacket and dark gloves with white tips.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877- NWK-TIPS (1-877- 695-8477) or 1-877- NWK-GUNS (1-877- 695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Paul Milo may be reached at pmilo@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter@PaulMilo2. Find NJ.comon Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 01 Mar 2017 03:37:52 +0000