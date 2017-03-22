Newark police seek man who threatened another with gun



NEWARK— Police have released a photo of a man wanted for allegedly threatening a 52-year-old with a gun during a dispute.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of Clinton Place around 9:15 p.m Jan. 27.

The suspect, known as “Moe,” allegedly reached into his waistband during the quarrel.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877- NWK-TIPS (1-877- 695-8477) or 1-877- NWK-GUNS (1-877-695- 4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

