Newark posthumously promotes veteran police commander who died battling cancer



NEWARK — A widely-respected Newark police commander who led one of the division’s elite units and served in the agency for more than three decades died after a lengthy battle with cancer, officials said Tuesday.

Mayor Ras Baraka, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose and Police Chief Darnell Henry posthumously promoted Robert Sbaraglio, who died late Monday, from captain to deputy chief.

“He served the City of Newark with dedication, honor and commitment for more than 30 years,” Ambrose said in an announcement.

As commander of the police division’s Special Enforcement Bureau, Sbaraglio led a unit of detectives credited with removing numerous guns from Newark’s streets and targeting drug dealers.

Ambrose called the deputy chief a “well-respected” member of the force.

Sbaraglio, 55, also served in the auto squad, traffic division and criminal investigations bureau after he joined the state’s largest municipal police force in 1984, a department statement said. Sbaraglio battled cancer for at least 10 years and continued to serve.

Newark Fraternal Order of Police President James Stewart Jr. described Sbaraglio as “an absolute pillar of a man, who led with a calm voice and an even demeanor.”

“If you met him and didn’t know the years-long battle that he had been fighting, you would never know how sick he was,” Stewart said. “He took on this battle with incredible dignity, never asking for special treatment or extra consideration, he just wanted to be a cop, and teach the younger cops.”

Stewart said even when issues came up with the police union and management, Sbaraglio was a “true gentleman.”

“It’s so cliche’, but he will truly be missed, everybody loved him, everybody loved working for him,” he added.

Sbaraglio, who loved riding motorcycles and the police motorcycle squad, asked for officers from the unit to visit him in the hospital only days before he died, Stewart recalled.

“He wanted to make sure they would teach his son to ride when he was ready,” Stewart said. “That was him, thinking of others before himself, family first.”

Funeral arrangements were not yet finalized.

Noah Cohen may be reached at ncohen@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @noahyc and on Facebook. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Published at Wed, 25 Jan 2017 02:28:00 +0000