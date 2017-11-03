Newark teen caught with crack vials and handgun, cops say



NEWARK — A city teen who fled from officers Sunday morning was arrested on drug and weapons charges after authorities say they found him in possession of crack cocaine and a loaded 9mm handgun.





Shane Rodriguez, 18, of Newark, was one of three men who fled from Essex County sheriff’s officers near the intersection of South 18th Street and Clinton Avenue, according to a statement from Sheriff Armando Fontoura.

Officers, who had been conducting quality-of-life operations in the area, saw him holding the right side of his waistband as he ran, leading them to believe he had a gun or narcotics, police said.

When they caught up with Rodriguez in a nearby backyard, where he was attempting to scale a fence, police said he resisted arrest and refused to let go of his waistband.

After using pepper spray to subdue him, officers found he had been concealing a loaded 9mm Hi-Point semi-automatic pistol and 15 vials of crack cocaine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

5 drug dealers caught in busts, sheriff says

Rodriguez was lodged in the Essex County Correctional Facility to await a bail hearing on weapons offenses, resisting arrest and numerous drug charges, including possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school.

Thomas Moriarty may be reached at tmoriarty@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ThomasDMoriarty. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 12 Mar 2017 22:50:49 +0000