NFL 2017 preseason schedule released: When will NFL announce regular season schedule?



In the latest sign that football season is getting closer by the day, the NFL released the full slate of preseason games Monday evening, but the biggest remaining question is when will the complete regular season schedule be unveiled?

Historically, the league announces the full slate of regular season games in mid-to-late April, once the schedule makers complete the finalized permutations that go into putting together the schedules for 32 teams.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league hopes to announce the full schedule sometime during the week of April 17-21.

Last year, the league released the schedule on April 14.

The League’s anticipated release of the schedule between April 17-21 would put it approximately one week from the NFL Draft getting underway on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Part of the struggle that the league faces every year is factoring in the requests made by teams.

As CBSSports points out, this year, the Eagles have requested to play both of their games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams in consecutive weeks in order to stay and practice on the west coast for the week between contests. Meanwhile, the Raiders have requested to play at least a pair of their games on the east coast against the Eagles, Bills, Dolphins and Redskins in consecutive weeks.

In the meantime, while you wait for the NFL to announce this year’s regular season schedule; here are the full preseason schedules for the Eagles, Giants and Jets.

