NFL 2017 schedule will test Jets with daunting slate of quarterbacks

Back in 2014, the Jets played a murders row of quarterbacks during the regular season. Aaron Rogers (Packers), Matt Stafford (Lions), Tom Brady (Patriots), Peyton Manning (Broncos), Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers) and more all took their shots at the Jets, who finished the year 4-12.

Three years later, and with the 2017 schedule officially out, the Jets may be having a case of deja vu. Here’s a sneak peak of the quarterbacks they’ll face:

Derek Carr, Raiders (Week 2)

Tom Brady, Patriots (Week 6 & 17)

Matt Ryan, Falcons (Week 8)

Jameis Winston, Bucs (Week 10)

Cam Newton, Panthers (Week 12)

Drew Brees, Saints (Week 15)

Philip Rivers, Chargers (Week 16)

