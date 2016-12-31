NFL announces Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists including Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens, Kurt Warner



The NFL announced the 15 finalists for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2017 Tuesday, including former Eagles and Broncos safety Brian Dawkins, St. Louis Rams, Giants and Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner and Chargers and Jets running back Ladanian Tomlinson.

The full class of modern-era finalists also include kicker Morten Andersen, offensive lineman Tony Boselli, running back Terrell Davis, offensive lineman Alan Faneca, offensive tackle Joe Jacoby, defensive end Jason Taylor, cornerback Ty Law, safety John Lynch, offensive lineman Kevin Mawae, coach Don Coryell, wide receiver Isaac Bruce and wide receiver Terrell Owens.

2017 is Dawkins’, Tomlinson and Taylor’s first year of eligibility.

Dawkins played the first 12 years of his career with the Eagles before finishing out his career with the Denver Broncos from 2009-2011. A four-time first-team All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler and member of the Eagles’ All 75th Anniversary Team, Dawkins posted 778 tackles, 26.0 sacks, 28 forced fumbles and 37 interceptions in his illustrious career.

Owens ranks second on the NFL’s all-time receiving list with 15,934 yards compiled in his 16 seasons. A mercurial personality, Owens spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals leaving a string of locker room turmoil in his wake. On the field, Owens caught 1,078 passes including 153 for touchdowns while averaging 14.8 yards per reception.

Anderson played 25 seasons, including one with the Giants, making 565 of his 709 career attempts, including a career-long 60 yarder. A native of Copenhagen, Andersen won two Golden Toe awards, made seven Pro Bowls and is a member of the All-Decade teams for the 1980s and 1990s.

Faneca spent two of his 13 career seasons with the Jets. The No. 26 overall pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1998 NFL Draft, Faneca was a six-time All-Pro and made nine Pro Bowls.

Tomlinson ranks fifth on the NFL’s All-time rushing list with 13,684 yards, splitting time in his 11-year career with the San Diego Chargers and the Jets. Winner of the 2006 MVP award, Tomlinson was a three-time first-team All Pro selection and appeared in five Pro Bowls.

Law won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before joining the Jets for one season in 2005. In ten seasons, Law recorded 707 tackles, with 53 interceptions including seven that were returned for touchdowns while appearing in five Pro Bowls and being named to two All-Pro teams.

Mawae anchored the Jets offensive line from 1998-2005, making six Pro Bowls and earning All-Pro honors five times over that span.

Taylor played one season for the Jets but made six Pro Bowls and led the NFL in sacks in 2002.

Warner appeared in three Super Bowls, including leading the 1999 St. Louis Rams to victory over the Tennessee Titans, passing for a Super Bowl record 414 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Warner led the 2001 Rams to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXVI, passing for 365 yards — representing the third-highest total in Super Bowl history — in a losing effort against the New England Patriots.

Following his release from the Rams in 2003, Warner signed as a free agent with the Giants and posted a 5-4 record before ceding the starting job to Eli Manning.

Warner would play in one more Super Bowl, leading the Arizona Cardinals’ to the first appearance in franchise history; a 27-23 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII.

The formal class of 2017 will be introduced after the selection committee meets and votes on Sat. Feb. 4 in Houston. There can only be a maximum of five modern-day finalists enshrined in this year’s class.

