NFL Black Monday 2017 LIVE blog: Which head coaches, general managers are out?



San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) and head coach Chip Kelly watch from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Tony Avelar/AP Photo)

Welcome to Black Monday, NFL fans.

With the playoff field set, every non-contender will begin to assess what went wrong in 2016. That often means a rash of firings immediately following Week 17’s action–and this year doesn’t look like an exception.

How many coaches will be fired? Which general managers will be canned? The Bills (Rex Ryan), Jaguars (Gus Bradley) and Rams (Jeff Fisher) got an early start with weeks to go in the regular season. Prior to Week 17, news began to emerge about a housecleaning in San Francisco involving head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke.

With the Jets bringing back both head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan, one potential shakeup seems to be out. The same can be said for Philadelphia after reports emerged of Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Doug Pederson returning for 2017.

Follow along throughout the day for news, rumors and the latest from what should be a wild coaching carousel this month. The decisions made today by owners will help shape the entire 2017 NFL offseason for the sport.

Among the teams with first-year head coaches in 2016–after going through a change last year–the Giants (Ben McAdoo) and Dolphins (Adam Gase) are back in the postseason. The Eagles (Pederson), Browns (Hue Jackson), Titans (Mike Mularkey), 49ers (Kelly), Buccaneers (Dirk Koetter) all missed out on the playoffs with first-year leaders at the top.