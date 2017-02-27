NFL Combine 2017: Complete quarterback measurements, including Deshaun Watson, Mitch Trubisky



INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Scouting Combine is well underway. While we haven’t gotten to the on-field drills yet (they start Friday), more and more players are getting their official heights and weights. On Thursday, the quarterbacks weighed in.

Which means, of course, Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky, the top two quarterback prospects in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft.

Neither of the two are Cam Newton-big. Then again, who is? Trubisky stands 6-2 and weighs 222 pounds. Watson is a bit bigger at 6-3 and 221. Both players have nice hand sizes — general managers put a lot of stock in that, C.C. Russell Wilson. Watson’s are 9 3/4 inches, while Trubisky’s are 9 1/2 inches.

There’s not too much to see here, and certainly not anything to take the two off anyone’s draft board. Their stock will rise or fall based on their on-field performance.

Curious about the other prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft? Deshone Kizer from Notre Dame? Davis Webb from California? Check out the complete list of the quarterback measurables below.

Player | School | Height | Weight | Hand

C.J. Beathard, Iowa, 6-3, 219, 9 3/8

Josh Dobbs, Tennessee, 6-3, 216, 9 1/4

Jerod Evans, Virginia Tech, 6-3, 232, 9 3/8

Brad Kaaya, Miami, 6-4, 214, 9 3/4

Deshone Kizer, Notre Dame, 6-4, 233, 9 7/8

Trevor Knight, Texas A&M, 6-1, 219, 9 7/8

Mitch Leidner, Minnesota, 6-3, 226, 10

Sefo Liufau, Colorado, 6-3, 232, 10 3/4

Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech, 6-2, 225, 9 1/4

Nathan Peterman, Pittsburgh, 6-3, 226, 9 7/8

Cooper Rush, Central Michigan, 6-3, 228, 9 1/8

Seth Russell, Baylor, 6-3, 213, 9 5/8

Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina, 6-2, 222, 9 1/2

Greg Ward, Houston, 5-11, 186, 9 7/8

Deshaun Watson, Clemson, 6-3, 221, 9 3/4

Davis Webb, California, 6-5, 229, 9 1/4

