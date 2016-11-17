NFL Combine 2017: How heavy is Leonard Fournette? | RB measurements



The running backs weighed in at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. LSU running back Leonard Fournette, who is projected as a first-round pick, tipped the scales at a whopping 240 pounds.

Fournette was listed a 6-foot-1, 235 pounds on the LSU roster. He measured at 6-feet at the Combine on Wednesday.

Florida State’s Dalvin Cook and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey are the other potential first-round running backs. Cook measured 5-foot-10, 210 pounds and McCaffrey measured 5-foot-11, 202 pounds.

The smallest running back is North Carolina AT&T’s Tarik Cohen, who checked in at 5-foot-6, 179 pounds.

Here is the complete measurement list for the 33 running backs at the Combine, according to WalterFootball.com:

Player, School, Height, Weight, Hand, Arm

Christopher Carson, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 218, 9 5/8, 33 1/4

Corey Clement, Wisconsin, 5-10, 220, 9 3/4, 30 1/2

Tarik Cohen, North Carolina A&T, 5-6, 179, 10 1/8, 29 3/4

James Conner, Pittsburgh, 6-1, 233, 9 7/8, 31 1/4

Dalvin Cook, Florida State, 5-10, 210, 9 1/4, 32 3/8

Justin Davis, USC, 6-1, 208, 9 5/8, 31

Matt Dayes, N.C. State, 5-9, 205, 10 1/2, 30

D’Onta Foreman, Texas, 6-0, 233, 10 1/8, 31 3/8

Leonard Fournette, LSU, 6-0, 240, 9 1/4, 31 5/8

Wayne Gallman, Clemson, 6-0, 215, 9 1/8, 32 5/8

De’Angelo Henderson, Coastal Carolina, 5-7, 208, 9 1/2, 29

Brian Hill, Wyoming, 6-1, 219, 8 7/8, 31 3/8

Elijah Hood, North Carolina, 6-0, 232, 9 3/8, 30 3/8

Kareem Hunt, Toledo, 5-10, 216, 9 5/8, 31 3/8

Aaron Jones, UTEP, 5-9, 208, 9 1/2, 32 1/2

Alvin Kamara, Tennessee, 5-10, 214, 9 1/4, 32 3/4

T.J. Logan, North Carolina, 5-9, 196, 9, 32

Marlon Mack, South Florida, 5-11, 213, 9, 32

Christian McCaffrey, Stanford, 5-11, 202, 9, 30

Elijah McGuire, La.-Lafayette, 5-10, 214, 9, 31

Jeremy McNichols, Boise State, 5-9, 214, 10, 31 1/2

Dare Ogunbowale, Wisconsin, 5-11, 213, 9 1/8, 31 3/8

Samaje Perine, Oklahoma, 5-11, 233, 10, 30 3/8

D.J. Pumphrey, San Diego State, 5-8, 176, 8 1/2, 29

Devine Redding, Indiana, 5-8, 205, 9 5/8, 29 1/4

Sam Rogers, Virginia Tech, 5-10, 231, 9 3/4, 30 1/4

Rushel Shell, West Virginia, 5-10, 227, 9 5/8, 30

De’Veon Smith, Michigan, 5-11, 223, 9, 29 1/2

Freddie Stevenson, Florida State, 6-0, 234, 9 5/8, 32 3/4

Jahad Thomas, Temple, 5-10, 190, 9, 30 1/8

Jamaal Williams, BYU, 6-0, 212, 10, 31 1/4

Joe Williams, Utah, 5-11, 210, 9 3/8, 30 3/4

Stanley Williams, Kentucky, 5-7, 190, 8 5/8, 30

Published at Wed, 01 Mar 2017 22:23:59 +0000